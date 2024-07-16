Sound like a pro pickleball player by knowing these terms

If one wants to develop their pickleball skills on the court, it is crucial that they understand the terms and vocabulary used within the sport. Knowing these terms not only improves communication on the court but is also one of the foundational skills for effectively learning how to play like a pro.

In this Pickleball terms guide, we list, in alphabetical order (we’ve skipped a few letters that have no terms – yet), the key pickleball terms. We’ve included pickleball equipment terms, slang words often used, and court positioning terms. Let’s take a look at what to know!

What are the 47 pickleball terms every player should know?

The list below will help update experienced players on any new terms being used while also helping beginner pickleball players gain a better understanding of the game and its terms.

A

Ace: This is when the player plays a well-executed serve, and their opponent cannot return it.

Approach Shot: This is when the pickleball is struck as it moves toward the net to gain an advantage.

ATP (or Around the Post): An ATP is a unique shot that a player makes where the ball goes under the net and around the post.

B

Backhand Stroke: This refers to when you hit the ball and the nondominant side – or the back of your hand – is facing towards the net.

Backspin (or Slice/Chop): This is when a high-to-low motion is used to make the ball spin in an opposing direction than the ball was initially heading towards.

C

Carry Hit: A reference to hitting the ball in one continuous direction, even if the ball may be hit twice (carried) unintentionally by the player.

Cross-court: Refers to the court that is diagonally opposite to your own court.

Champion Shot: Refers to a shot that bounces in the non-volley zone twice.

D

Dead Ball: This refers to when a ball is not in play after a fault is declared. This usually happens if the ball hits a permanent object or a player is causing a fault.

Dink Shot: Refers to a shot that intends to arc over the net and bounce within the non-volley zone.

Double Bounce: This term refers to when the pickleball bounces twice before being issued in return, which ends with a deadball being announced.

E

Erne: A reference to when the player lunges over the corner and out of bounds to get closer to the net. The player usually tries to smash the ball without accidentally breaking the rules, with their feet in the non-volley zone while the ball is in the air.

F

Fault: This is when the gameplay is stopped due to an action that has led to a rule violation.

First Serve: This refers to the first serve of the game or rotation until a fault occurs.

Flapjack: This refers to a shot that is hit while the ball is in midair, as the ball did not bounce on each side of the court.

G

Groundstroke: This is when a player hits the ball after it bounced once.

Golden Pickle: This refers to a game in which the opposing team wins using only their first server without losing a point.

Getting Pickled: When a team loses with no points scored.

H

Half Volley: This is when a groundstroke makes immediate contact with the ball after it has bounced off the court and before it has risen to its potential height.

Hinder: This is an instance or occurrence that will affect (hinder) gameplay.

Head: This is the section of the pickleball paddle that sits above the handle and includes the face of the paddle.

I

Incorrect position: Generally refers to being in the wrong position during serve or play.

J

Joey: Refers to when a player makes an ATP shot back to their opposition after their opponent used an ATP shot prior.

K

Kitchen: This is a slang term used amongst players for the Non-Volley Zone.

Kill Shot: Refers to a shot made high above the net to win a point.

L

Let: Refers to when the ball hits the net after a serve and still lands in the service court.

Line Calls: When the ball lands on any court line, it is considered an in.

Lob: This is when a player returns a shot as deep and as high as possible to make the ball shoot out of the opposing side’s reach.

M

Midcourt: This is the area between the baseline and the non-volley zone.

N

Nasty Nelson: This is when a player attempts to take the opposition off guard by aiming to hit while their opponent is not ready to receive a serve.

Non-Volley Zone: This refers to the 7-foot area on either side of the net that is considered a no-go area, better known as the “kitchen.”

O

Overhead Slam: A strong hit using a downward motion to return from receiving a high bounce or lob.

Open Face: Refers to when a player holds a pickleball paddle with the face tilting up.

P

Passing Shot: Refers to when a player is trying to prevent the return of the ball by using a groundstroke or volley play at a distance.

Paddy: A slang term that refers to a pickleball paddle.

Painting the Line: A well-executed line shot that lands right on the line.

R

Rally Score System: Refers to the pickleball scoring system, where points can be won on every serve.

Ready Position: This is when the player is in the ideal position to receive and return the ball.

S

Serve: A serve is an underhand stroke used to start pickleball play. It must make contact with the ball below the waist to be valid.

Service Court: This references the baseline, sideline, and centerline of the court and excludes the non-volley zone.

T

Technical Foul: This is when the referee adds a point to a team’s score after the opposing team violates a rule that is outside of the standard faults caused in play. It usually happens due to unsportsmanlike behavior or foul language on the court.

Third Shot Drop: This is when a shot that is aimed close to the baseline is played and returned to land in the opposition’s non-volley zone.

Truck Driver: This refers to a score that is 10-4.

U

Unattackable Ball: This is when a shot is below the top of the net and does not bounce high enough for the opposition to attack or return.

V

Volley: This refers to a shot that is hit during a rally in mid-air before the ball can hit the ground.

Volley Llama: This is considered an illegal play and refers to when the player hits a volley shot in the non-volley zone.

Z