It's America's fastest growing sport, so you definitely have a pickleball player in your life

With pickleball popularity taking the world by storm and participation at a 158.6% rise, now might be a good time to get that Pickleball enthusiast in your life something to enhance their gameplay. This is especially true with over 36.5 million pickleball players and counting, making up 14% of Americans 18 years or older.

But where does one begin the search with so many options available? Often, confusion can take hold before you’ve even reached the second page of search results when trying to find the perfect gift.

Yet, you don’t have to worry and sift through copious reviews. We’ve extensively researched the topic and compiled a well-rounded list of pickleball paddles, rackets, and more that count as the best gifts you can get.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in and find that perfect gift for the pickleball enthusiast in your life – even if that enthusiast is you!

What are six of the best pickleball gifts you can get someone?

Finding the right pickleball gift doesn’t have to be complicated.

So, whether you are searching for equipment for the novice pickleball player in your life or simply looking for the tools to enhance or polish your gameplay, we’ve got you covered.

Here is a list of the six best pickleball gifts you can get someone.

Evo Court Backpack

Designed for paddle and racket sports players looking for something practical to carry their equipment – the Evo Court Backpack is robust and versatile. This 100% recycled and color-free lined pickleball bag has enough space for accessories and gear with two separate compartment spaces.

The main compartment can fit up to 2 paddles or rackets while still allowing you to store other items or accessories in the additional compartment. This backpack also features a compartment dedicated to shoes, thus allowing you to carry everything you need no matter where you’re going. It really is the only backpack a pickleball player will need when heading out for a day on the court.

MNSTR Pickleball Paddle

Competitive pickleball players searching for a versatile performance pickleball paddle, also commonly referred to as a pickleball racket, need the MNSTR pickleball paddle. The Babolat MNSTR Pickleball paddle is designed to give players more power, control, and spin during their games.

It features RMP max grit technology, which allows topspins to hit harder and backspins to hit lower with more deadly slices.

Additionally, the SMAC dampening technology enables the paddle face to disperse vibration, increasing the comfort and feel of the paddle, so a player’s arms won’t tire as easily. Overall, the Babolat MNSTR Pickleball Paddle will take your gameplay to the next level.

Franklin Sports Outdoor Pickleballs

As the official product of the US Open Pickleball Championships and USA Pickleball, the X-40 performance pickleball from Franklin Sports Outdoor Pickleballs is the top choice when gifting pickleball balls. These premium quality pickleball balls are perfect for use on any outdoor surface, providing the best in-game flight of any ball on the market.

Yet, why is it the best to gift? Simple. They are manufactured with 40 precisely machine-drilled holes to ensure players have a balanced in-game flight pattern and reliable tight spin consistency from ball to ball.

The X-40’s one-piece, no-seam design also ensures a longer-lasting and stronger pickleball, resistant to cracking and dents common on outdoor pickleball courts. It’s safe to say they will last players a long time.

Millie Rose Pickleball Towels

Cute yet versatile, the pickleball towels from Millie Rose are great for wiping up the sweat of a game, whether it was won or lost – we’re not judging.

This pickleball towel is unlike any others. It enhances utility by being manufactured from thick, soft, fast-drying microfiber on one side and 100% white high-quality cotton on the other, printed with a unique design. So not only does it feel good on the skin, but it looks good too!

What’s more, these towels are equipped with a carabiner clip, so you can easily attach your Millie Rose towel for quick and easy access. Moreover, since this pickleball towel is made from the highest quality materials, it is machine and dryer-friendly, allowing for easy cleaning. The only thing you must remember is to remove the carabiner clip.

Adidas Men’s Solematch Control Shoe

Regardless of the type of surface you are playing on, whether it’s clay, grass, asphalt, or cement, the Adidas Men’s Solematch Control Shoe will have a player’s back.

These Adidas Men’s Solematch Control pickleball shoes have an Adituff toe and Adiwear outsole for added durability. With a lightweight and flexible Bounce midsole, these shoes will help wearers attack and defend all court corners at top speed, ensuring a smooth game of victory.

These men’s shoes also feature strategically placed TPU zones, which help support the mid-foot, shielding high abrasion areas during lateral movements and reducing the likelihood of injuries. A giftee will also love that the heel of this shoe is 3D molded to ensure a locked-in fit, aiding in support and stability.

Pickle Grips Pickleball Paddle Grip Tape

If someone you know suffers from sweaty hands during pickleball games or isn’t satisfied with the current grip on their paddles, then this Pickle Grips Pickleball Paddle Grip Tape is the solution. Specifically designed for improved comfort and control on the court, this pickleball grip tape helps pickleball enthusiasts get a grip on their game.

How so? Well, since it is manufactured using sweat-resistant and durable materials, this grip tape helps reduce hand fatigue, improving overall performance while providing cushioning.

This tape is also Easy to apply as it takes only a few minutes to apply and can be accomplished in four straightforward steps – we promise. Many will also love that this grip tape is available in four different colors, enabling a customized paddle grip to suit every player’s unique preference and style.

The wrap-up on the best pickleball gifts you can get

By now, you will have located the best pickleball gift for the pickleball enthusiast in your life thanks to our list. No matter which of the discussed gifts you buy, a player is likely to appreciate the gesture because, after all, it’s the thought that counts.

