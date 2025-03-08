Camping tips: How to dry your hiking shoes fast after a rainy day on the trail

If you’ve been hiking for any length of time, chances are you’ve encountered a bit of rain or a mud puddle here or there. Sometimes, trails can seem like downright swamps, especially in the Seattle area, where it rains for much of the year. As an avid hiker in the Seattle area, wet hiking shoes are the norm here. There are several different ways to combat this, especially when you need to have your hiking shoes in top shape by morning. Here’s how to dry your hiking shoes overnight while camping.

How to dry your wet hiking shoes overnight

Dry them by the campfire

One of the best ways to dry shoes is by using the heat from your campfire if fires are allowed at your campsite. This can be done safely if you place them near but not too close to your fire. Remove the insoles and let them air out naturally.

For this method, always practice fire safety. Never leave your campfire unattended, and keep a close eye on your shoes so that the heat doesn’t damage the material. When you’re done, be sure to extinguish the fire completely before you tuck into bed.

Stuff with dry materials

If you have a spare pair of dirty but dry socks or t-shirts handy, stuffing these into your hiking shoes can help get rid of the excess moisture, which can speed up the process quite a bit. Combine this with the campfire method, and you’ll have fairly dry shoes in no time. If you don’t have dirty clothes to stuff them with and don’t want to sacrifice your clean stuff, try newspapers, rags, or any other absorbent material you have on hand.

This works because moisture spreads from wet to dry places, so even if your shoes aren’t 100% dry by morning, they will be at a huge improvement.

Hang them in a breezy spot

If the day is sunny and gusty, you can also try to dry your wet hiking shoes by hanging them in a breezy spot. I still recommend trying to dry them off as much as possible with the campfire and dry materials first, but this can help evaporate any remaining moisture.

To use this method, you can either find a sturdy tree branch to tie the laces to or hang your shoes from a clothesline or guy line. Carabiners or clips can help keep everything secure if you don’t want to hang them by the laces. Alternatively, you can find a few sturdy sticks and push them into the ground at an angle. Place your shoes upside down on the sticks to allow gravity to help drain the water.

Drying your shoes properly before your next adventure is essential for preventing blisters and cold feet. Whether you use campfire heat, dry materials, air circulation, or a combination of these tips, you can rest assured that your hiking shoes will be in better shape for the adventure ahead. Next time your shoes get soaked on the trail, try one of these methods to dry them up!