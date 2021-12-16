Cyclists love getting gear. But, there are a lot of options, from essentials like socks and patch kits to specialty items like trail lights and pint-sized inflators. So, here are just a few of the best gifts for the cyclist in your life.

Memory Pilot Wool Awesome Bike Riding Socks

A solid pair of socks is always invaluable. For cold-weather rides, Memory Pilot’s Wool Awesome Biking Riding Socks are designed to keep feet toasty and comfortable. The thoughtfully designed merino wool compression socks feature vertical ribbing and a structured heel for added protection, while the blend of merino wool, nylon, and spandex make the socks exceptionally breathable.

Further Adventures in Rough Stuff

Founded in Northern England, the Rough-Stuff Fellowship is hailed as the oldest off-road bicycling club on the planet. Since the fellowship’s first outing in May 1955, the club’s cyclists have earned a reputation for exceptionally grueling off-road rides, from the English countryside to the high Himalayas. The fellowship’s extraordinary exploits have been captured in a series of two hardcover books developed from the club’s extensive archives. The second volume of photographs and tales from the fellowship Further Adventures in Rough Stuff is an entertaining read – and a muse for life-list cycling expeditions.

Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX

Pocket-sized multi-tools are fantastically convenient, but sometimes sticky situations require a bigger repertoire. Enter the Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX tool kit. The set includes a fine-tooth ratchet designed to handle precision jobs in small spaces, along with 11 attachments, a magnetic bit holder, and two polymer tire levers. And the entire tool kit packs into a slender nylon carrying case and weighs less than six ounces.

Cygolite Dice HL 150 & Dice TL USB Combo

With fewer hours of daylight, Cygolite’s rechargeable Dice HL 150 & Dice TL USB Combo is especially handy during the winter, for everything from weekend club rides to trips home from work at dusk. Ideal for recreational road cyclists and daily commuters, the compact set features a 150-lumen headlight, along with a taillight with 50-lumen flashes, each with eight different light modes, with settings for day trips and rides after dark. Both the headlight and taillight are water-resistant, and the flexible mounts make for easy attachment to handlebars and seat posts.

Portland Design Works Tiny Object Inflator

The palm-sized Tiny Object Inflator from Portland Design Works is equally practical and sophisticated. The alloy inflator’s control knob provides precise air pressure for quick fixes, while the naturally conditioned leather case shields fingers from the internal CO2 cartridge. And the Tiny Object Inflator’s artfully eye-catching aesthetic is sure to start a conversation on group rides.

Hiplok Gold Chain Lock

Comfortable to wear while still providing top-notch security, Hiplok’s Gold Chain Lock offers priceless peace of mind. With a 10-millimeter-thick chain encased in a washable sleeve, the wearable lock features Sold Secure Gold rated protection – all while weighing just a little more than five pounds. The lock comes with three coded keys – and with Hiplok’s key registration option, lost keys are easy to replace in a pinch.

Chamois Butt’r Original Anti-Chafe Cream

On long rides, anti-chafing cream is an essential piece of gear. Keep cycling trips comfortable with the gift of Chamois Butt’r. The Original Anti-Chafe Cream reduces friction without relying on parabens, phthalates, or artificial fragrances. The soothing cream can be applied directly to the skin or the chamois pad in cycling shorts – and won’t destroy the fabric lining of riding gear. The classic anti-chafing cream is also available in a ten pack of sachets, perfect for stashing in a jersey pocket on long rides.

Cycloc Endo Wall-Mount Bike Storage Rack

Finding space to store a bike can be a hassle. Fortunately, for tight spaces, there’s Cycloc’s Endo vertical wall-mount. The sleek bike storage system features a rubberized hook to safely grip bike wheels, while a strategically placed pad protects walls from damage. For outdoor spaces or high-traffic common areas, the Endo’s hollow hinge can be fitted with a U-lock, for secure bike storage. And, when not in use, the entire system folds flat against the wall.

REI Co-op Link Handlebar Bag

For grabbing gear on the go, a handlebar bag is unbeatably convenient. The Link Handlebar Bag from REI Co-op keeps gear close-at-hand and protected from the elements. The bag’s main compartment has a wide mouth to make gear easily accessible, along with a mesh pocket and a key clip to keep essentials secure. For rides in wet weather, the bag is crafted from ripstop nylon with durable water repellent (DWR) to shield gear from light rain. And, with a capacity of six liters, there’s plenty of space for everything from gloves to snacks to trail maps.

POC Omne Air Spin Helmet

Balancing ventilation and protection, POC’s Omne Air Spin Helmet is an affordable all-around option for road rides, bike commutes, and weekend gravel grinds. The 360-degree adjustment system and straps seamlessly molded into the helmet’s liner help ensure a comfortable fit, whereas an expanded polystyrene (EPS) liner coupled with SPIN (Shearing Pad Inside) silicone pad technology provide impact protection. And the bike helmet even comes in different color options.

Light & Motion Vis Pro 1000 Trail Light

Regular off-road riders need a powerful and trail-tailored lighting system. For off-road adventures, Light & Motion’s rechargeable Vis Pro 1000 Trail Light features powerful illumination tailored for fast-paced trail rides. Four different light modes allow riders to tailor lighting to meet trail conditions, and the IP67 rating means the light is waterproof when submerged in up to a meter of water – so even heavy rain is no problem. And for convenience, the light comes with both a helmet and handlebar mount, both easily interchangeable.

