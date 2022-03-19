The Best Bike Gear for Hitting the Streets This Spring

With spring just around the corner, bicycling season is almost upon us. Whether you're commuting to work, hitting the mountain biking trails, biking for exercise, or simply pedaling around town for the fun of it, you want cycling gear that will make your experience more comfortable, safe, practical, and enjoyable. To that end, we're taking a look at the best bike gear for 2022.

Kryptonite New-U New York Lock Standard

Most secure bike lock

Simply put, this is the burliest bike lock out there. All of Kryptonite's locks are uber-tough, but the New York Standard literally does set the standard for security. Inspired by the need to keep bikes safe in the Big Apple, this lock boasts 16mm hardened max performance steel that is resistant to virtually any tool. In fact, Kryptonite is so confident in these locks that they offer up to $4,000 of reimbursement if someone does manage to nab your bike within a year of purchase.

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit 1415 Chain and New York Disc Bike Lock

Best easy-carry bike lock

Kryptonite's New-U New York might be the toughest lock there is, but it's pretty heavy to carry around. If you're looking for a more portable option, the Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit 1415 Chain and New York Disc Bike Lock combo offers an outstanding level of security with a somewhat higher portability factor.

Knog PWR Road 700 & Blinder Square

Best bike light set

Super bright, durable enough to last for hundreds of miles, and good looking to boot, this light set from Knog provides the on-the-road illumination you need to stay safe. The Road 700 puts out an impressive 700 lumens, which is more than powerful enough to keep the road ahead lit, while the 100 lumen Blinder Square ensures drivers see you from the rear. They also USB rechargeable, and can be used to charge devices on-the-go.

Thousand Heritage Bike and Skate Helmet

Best biking helmet

The Heritage line of helmets from Thousand stands out from the crowd for several reasons. First of all, they're more than tough enough to keep your noggin safe, which is the whole point. Second, they have a pop-out hole for threading your chain through, allowing you to leave your helmet with your bike. Third, the adjustable harness and magnetic buckle are supremely comfortable. And finally, they have some of the coolest colors out there.

Ortlieb Back-Roller Pro Plus

Best bike panniers

If you're looking to pack along a bunch of gear while keeping it organized and protected from the weather, you can't beat these panniers from Ortlieb. With internal pockets, reflectors, a shoulder strap, and mounting capability on both sides of the bike, they'll definitely get the job done. What's more, they're extremely durable, meaning they'll last for year after year of riding.

Topeak Explorer Rack

Best bike cargo rack

If you're going to carry around gear, you've got to have a cargo rack. This rack from Topeak is not only super durable and capable of carrying up to 55 pounds, but it is available for both disc and non-disc brakes. It's also cheaper than a lot of racks of comparable quality.

LEZYNE Classic Floor Drive Bicycle Tire Pump

Best bike pump

This pump beats the rest for two reasons. First, it has an integrated gauge to ensure that you're always hitting the right tire pressure. Second, it's solid construction ensures that you won't have to replace it anytime soon. It's also equipped for ABS1 Pro high-pressure nozzles.

Thanks to these recommendations, you can hit the road with confidence knowing that you're truly pedaling with the best of the best. Each of these products has been personally tested by our bicycling expert, so you can ride assured that you're equipped with some truly outstanding cycling stuff.

