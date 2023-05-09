 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Discover the best electric mountain bikes for hitting the trails this year

A review of 2023's top e-MTBs

Nick Hilden
By

Down with exhausted calves — all hail the rise of the ebike! Electric bikes are taking over anywhere bicycles roam, including off-road trails. Few things have changed the MTB (mountain biking) space like electrification, taking trail capabilities to a new level, and allowing riders to actually enjoy the uphill pedal. To that end, we’re looking at the best electric mountain bikes of 2023.

Each of these e-MTBs has been tested extensively in a wide range of trail conditions, from easy flow trails to more technical challenges. While electric mountain bikes tend to be fairly pricey — it’s not uncommon for them to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $8,000 — the recommendations below represent a wide range of budgets. Check back often, as we'll be updating our ebike coverage regularly, looking at standout models like the Juiced RipCurrent S and the VanMoof S3.

Canyon Spectral ON
Canyon Spectral ON
Best all-around e-MTB
Jump to details
Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay
Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay
Runner-up: Wonderfully aggressive e-MTB
Jump to details
Juiced RipRacer
Juiced RipRacer
Great portable off-roader
Jump to details
Ride1Up Prodigy
Ride1Up Prodigy
Solid crossover option
Jump to details
The Canyon Spectral ON against a white background

Canyon Spectral ON

Best all-around e-MTB

With its enormous 900-watt hour battery, 60 miles range, and powerful Shimano EP 8 motor, the all-new Canyon Spectral ON delivers all the performance you need to conquer any trail.

Designed with an ultralight but ultra-tough frame (seven pounds or less depending on the specific model), butter-smooth gears, a low center of gravity, and ergonomic layout, it's the sort of bike you'll love riding all day long. While its pedal crank is a bit low and the price tag is certainly high, if you can afford it, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more thrilling e-MTB experience.

Canyon Spectral ON
Canyon Spectral ON
Best all-around e-MTB
The Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay on a white background

Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay

Runner-up: Wonderfully aggressive e-MTB

Running neck and neck at the head of the pack is this absolutely outstanding bike from the Vancouver-based company Rocky Mountain. The Instinct Powerplay is lightweight yet powerful, easy to use yet packed with slick tech features. Its 720-watt-hour battery provides plenty of range, and its low-slung layout hugs train corners perfectly.

Like the Spectral ON, it's no slouch in terms of price and will go pretty much anywhere you point it. The only reason the Canyon edged out ahead was because of the slight battery capacity advantage, but for all practical purposes, the Instinct Powerplay is a great e-MTB.

Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay
Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay
Runner-up: Wonderfully aggressive e-MTB
Related
The Juiced RipRacers in a row

Juiced RipRacer

Great portable off-roader

If you're looking for a more compact, straightforward ebike that offers solid off-road capability, the RipRacer from Juiced delivers. With its outstanding 55+ mile range and surprisingly (almost unnecessarily) powerful 750W motor, it offers substantial performance.

Unlike the other bikes on this list, it has a throttle that can propel you forward at the twist of a wrist. Its fat tires provide ample grip whether you're riding over gravel, mud, sand, or even snow, and its slightly smaller stature makes it great for throwing in the trunk to drive out to the woods for a ride, or for smaller riders. And the price is smaller too. At just $1,700, it's the most affordable option on our list.

Juiced RipRacer
Juiced RipRacer
Great portable off-roader
The Ride1Up Prodigy on a white background

Ride1Up Prodigy

Solid crossover option

While the Ride1Up Prodigy isn't technically an e-MTB, I've found that it bridges the gap nicely between urban commuting and off-road capability, particularly with the XC edition that includes shocks in the front fork. This isn't a bike that you're going to want to ride on more technical trails, but if you're looking for an ebike that is just as comfortable on flow trails or unpaved paths as it is on the asphalt, the

Prodigy is a great option. Its performance is solid, its ride is smooth, and the price is right. Simply put, if you want an ebike for riding to work during the week and then hitting some light trails during the weekend, the Prodigy has you covered.

Ride1Up Prodigy
Ride1Up Prodigy
Solid crossover option

We'll be updating this list occasionally to include the latest and greatest releases, so check back often. In the meantime, these are outstanding e-MTBs for your summer trail-riding fun.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nick Hilden
Nick Hilden
Freelance writer
Nick Hilden is a lifestyle and culture writer whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, Esquire, Rolling Stone, Afar…
Best cheap electric bike deals for October 2022
Juiced Bikes Scorpion

This is an excellent time  to shop for electric bike deals. Most brands are having outstanding sales, perhaps because inventories have begun to load up. The selection of e-bikes has risen rapidly in the last three years. You can find great e-bike deals quite easily today. The best approach is to be sure you consider both the price and the best use of any electric bike deals. In the following sections, we include today's best e-bike deals and how to find the best electric bikes for every kind of ride.
Best Cheap Electric Bike Deals

How to Choose an Electric Bike
It's not hard to find good deals on electric bikes. However, you need to be careful about the type of and design purpose of any e-bike. There are now electric bikes for such a wide range of purposes that you want to be sure you select an e-bike that's both a good deal and appropriate for your intended use.

Read more
Best cheap tent deals for October 2022
rei 4th of july sale 2020 tent

Camping can be a lot of fun, but it often requires making a big first investment in gear, especially the tent. A good tent is typically the biggest expense. Thankfully, in recent years, we've had a lot of great brands start creating budget offerings, which means that you can get into camping without having to spend a huge chunk of money. Still, it can be pretty daunting to find a good budget option, which is why we've put together a list of some of the best tent deals that won't break the bank. Inventories can run low as the season progresses so don't hesitate when you spot a great deal.
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Tent -- $60, was $80

Why Buy

Read more
Best Fishing Gear to Help Elevate Your Angling Game in 2022
From Lures to Rods, This Gear Will Help You Reel in the Big Catch
Person fishing at Buntzen Lake, British Columbia, Canada

Fishing is an age-old pastime — the perfect excuse to hop on a skiff, crack open a cold one, and spend a quiet day away from the hustle of life. Now that we’re fully into summer, there's nothing more exciting than heading out to the lake to fish and spend the day basking in the warmth of the sun and drinking some beers.

But, as you probably know, you can’t count on a hefty haul (or any haul at all, really) without the right gear. So to help you prep for your next fishing outing, we’ve rounded up the best fishing gear for amateurs and experienced anglers alike. Get ready. It's time to update your angling gear closet.

Read more