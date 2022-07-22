Take a Look at the Best E-Bike Gear

E-bikes are the latest, coolest thing in the cycling world, and while they’re certainly just as awesome as they’re hyped up to be, they do come with some unique considerations. As far as safety goes, they can be significantly faster and sometimes even flat-out difficult to control compared to non-powered bikes. They also stand out on a bike rack in terms of steal appeal. Luckily, some great e-bike gear has been developed over the past couple of years to address these issues.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best e-bike gear out there. These items have been selected specifically to address concerns relating to safety and security. Each has been tested extensively by our reviewer, so you can ride assured that this e-bike gear is truly unrivaled.

Kryptonite New York U-Lock

Toughest Bike Lock There Is

When it comes to locking up a bike with the utmost security, Kryptonite sets the gold standard. The New York U-Lock is a solid piece of metal that is, for all practical purposes, unbreakable. Admittedly, no lock is 100% secure, but this is as close as it gets.

Kryptonite New York U-Lock Toughest Bike Lock There Is More

ABUS Bordo Granit XPlus 6500

Burly, Versatile Folding Lock

Folding bike locks are pretty new on the scene, and while low-quality brands can be somewhat questionable in terms of security, the Bordo Granit XPlus 6500 from ABUS is rated just as tough as the strongest U-locks. These are a great alternative to U-locks because they can be adjusted to fit more awkward locking situations.

ABUS Bordo Granit XPlus 6500 Burly, Versatile Folding Lock

Yakima OnRamp E-Bike Hitch Bike Rack

Best All-Around E-Bike Rack

One issue some people have with e-bikes is that they can be difficult to transport due to their large size and weight, which makes most vehicle racks unsuitable for the task. That’s not the case with the OnRamp from Yakima, which was specifically designed for e-bikes. Capable of carrying two 66-pound bikes, it offers the capacity necessary for pretty much any bike on the market. It also has a unique ramp to assist with loading, which is a huge help.

Yakima OnRamp E-Bike Hitch Bike Rack Best All-Around E-Bike Rack

Pakmule Bike Rack

Best Bike Rack for Camping

The Pakmule is a great e-bike transport option for two reasons. First, it offers the carrying capacity necessary for heavy bikes. Second, its platform design allows you to strap on additional gear making it the perfect rack for camping.

Pakmule Bike Rack Best Bike Rack for Camping

Smith Forefront 2

Outstanding MTB Helmet

If you do need full-face protection, the Forefront 2 from Smith is an outstanding option. It delivers superior protection with some of the best impact absorption in the business. It also feels and looks great, and is camera and light mount compatible.

Smith Forefront 2 Outstanding MTB Helmet

POC Otocon

Superior Full-Face Helmet

POC makes some of the best helmets in the world, and as far as full-face protective helmets go, the new Otocon is arguably the most advanced enduro brain-bucket ever built. Lightweight, well-ventilated, super comfortable, and uber protective, the Otocon checks all the boxes. It also looks flat-out cool.

POC Otocon Superior Full-Face Helmet

Thousand Heritage Bike and Skate Helmet

Classically Cool Helmet

As far as old-school style helmets go, the Heritage from Thousand is rad. Some outright awesome color options accentuate its classic look, and its shell boasts a hidden “poplock” that allows you to loop a chain or U-lock through and leave it securely with your bike.

Thousand Heritage Bike and Skate Helmet Classically Cool Helmet More

Fox Defend D30 Gloves

Supremely Protective MTB Gloves

Fox is essentially the industry standard for MTB padding, and the Defend D30 Gloves perfectly represent this. Comfortable and well-fitted, they feel great and provide outstanding range of motion. But what really makes them stand out is their knuckle guards, which can save the day for your fingers.

Fox Defend D30 Gloves Supremely Protective MTB Gloves

VanMoof S3

Uber-Techy, Uber-Secure E-Bike

There’s so much to say about this wildly techy e-bike that you might as well just check out our VanMoof S3 review. Suffice it to say that it offers a slew of futuristic features. Most notable here are its many security systems. With locking wheels, alarms, and a tracking device — all of which can be controlled and monitored via your phone — it’s a supremely secure bike. The company even has a team of “Bike Hunters” that will track down your S3 in the event that it’s stolen.

VanMoof S3 Uber-Techy, Uber-Secure E-Bike

For all practical purposes, this is everything you need to keep you and your e-bike safe and secure. All that's left to do now is get out there and leave the traditional, non-electric bikes in the dust.

Editors' Recommendations