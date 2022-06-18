Training wheels are fine but the best bikes for teaching your kid to ride offer a bit more. These bikes are durable and adjustable and can withstand a beating only a kid on two wheels can produce. Kiddos are after something that's fun and flashy while parents are shopping for safety, and ideally, something that can outlast a few growth spurts.

There are several bikes up to the task. This Father's Day, if Dad is a parent of a young kid, give him the gift of a good bike that'll make teaching the little one to ride all the easier. Here are some great options.

Specialized Riprock

Best High-End Kids' Bike

The Riprock from Specialized is probably not the bike you grew up riding. It boasts as many features as a new car, and while at first, it might seem like a bit much, you may quickly fall in love with what the bike can do. The frame is strong and designed very much with kids in mind, while clever accents like internally routed cables allow for a streamlined ride.

The shorter cranks are ideal for a kid's smaller frame, and the adjustability of the bike itself is impressive, meaning it will be of good use for several years, if not more. Better, it's lightweight without sacrificing durability.

This bike is especially great for encouraging your kiddo to be a little more adventurous under the helmet. If you're a trail rider and looking for a little companion, this is the bike to get you there.

Dynacraft Magna

Best BMX Kids' Bike

With the Magna, you get a classic bike that's hard to argue with. It's padded up for safety and it even comes with training wheels for those first few hops on the saddle. It's ideal for street riding, but the frame and wheels can handle some dirt as well, if you like to get off the beaten path.

It's just a single speed, making it perfect for a first ride. Your child can focus more on balance and steering than a specific gear setting. It's great for ages 5 and up, but you can certainly start them younger, especially with the training wheels in the picture.

Cannondale Quick 20

Best All-Around Kids' Bike

This bike seems to find every happy medium — the right amount of gears (seven), the right frame build (good for road and off-road), and the right positioning for a comfy ride that even the pickiest kid won't soon tire of.

It's a little more expensive, but you're paying for a great name with a deserved reputation. In other words, this bike will stand the test of time and inspire your kid to pursue this hobby to the fullest.

Joystar

Most Stylish Kids' Bike

Just because your kid is 4 years old doesn't mean they don't deserve a good-looking bike. This one excels in that category, as well as in the sizing department. Multiple size options cater to ages from 2 all the way to 10 and beyond.

This bike boasts a retro design, a playful basket, and the option of training wheels. The steel frame is guaranteed to last and both the handlebars and the seat adjust with ease. And if you're at all worried about assembly, don't be; it's a piece of cake to put together the final touches at home.

There will be crashes, there will be scuffs. It's all part of teaching the little one how to ride. There's hardly anything more enjoyable than passing the bike riding baton along to the next generation. Do it in style and do it with relative ease with one of the above models, and enjoy Father's Day teaching your child to ride.

