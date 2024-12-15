5 high-quality rucking backpacks for your next trek

Table of Contents Table of Contents GoRuck GR1 CamelBak Hawg Kelty Tactical Redwing Backpack 5.11 Tactical Rush 72 REI Co-op Rucksack 40 Frequently Asked Questions

If your interest is building muscle and strength, burning calories, and strengthening your bones, then rucking is an excellent choice. It's a form of exercise with deep roots in military training; It simply involves walking hastily with a weight on your back.

However, it's beyond carrying heavy stuff in a bag. You need to carry a weighted backpack called a rucking backpack or rucksack, which should be high quality to get the best experience. But how can you decide on a quality backpack? Let’s dive in!

GoRuck GR1

Pros Extra lumbar padding

Almost completely waterproof

Dedicated and well-padded rucking plate sleeve

Multiple zips for internal and exterior compartments to enhance organization Cons No pouches for water bottles

The GoRuck GR1 was designed to thrive in the toughest conditions and was built with all the necessary features for everyday rucking. It's made from 1000D Cordura fabric and has a 210D high-tenacity Cordura back panel and shoulder straps. The zipper opens fully for easy packing. It weighs only 3.1 pounds and has a maximum weight capacity of 26 liters.

GoRuck GR1

CamelBak Hawg

Pros Comes with 100-ou nce water storage

Loads of molle webbing for exterior storage

High-quality materials, durable, and resistant to abrasions

Quick release for shoulder straps Cons Limited interior storage options

This is a good alternative to GoRuck GR1 if you have a lower budget. This CamelBak backpack has more external molle webbing, which offers more room for attachments and customization. It's designed with 500D Cordura fabric, which makes it durable and similar to the GoRuck GR1. The maximum weight capacity is 23 liters, and the bag weighs 2.14 pounds.

CamelBak Hawg

Kelty Tactical Redwing Backpack

Pros Highly adjustable

Great starter pack for beginners

Extremely compact for a rucking backpack

Many options for securing tools Cons Lacks a rain cover

The Kelty Tactical Redwing Backpack is affordable and offers great value. It has a simple and sturdy design that is much slimmer than other options. It also comes with an adjustable waist belt. Its maximum weight capacity is 30 liters, while the item weighs 2.75 pounds.

Kelty Tactical Redwing Backpack More

5.11 Tactical Rush 72

Pros High weight capacity

Extreme durability

Looks tactical

Comes with a hydration bladder Cons Not easy to fold down

If you're looking for a backpack with some tactical vibes and a high load capacity, this is the one for you. It's made from nigh-indestructible 1050D nylon, which is water and abrasion resistant. It has 55 liters of storage capacity and weighs 5.3 pounds.

5.11 Tactical Rush 72 More

REI Co-op Rucksack 40

Pros Made with durable ripstop recycled material

Water resistant with rain cover

Has an internal spring steel frame

Convertible design for ease of traveling Cons No strap keepers

This backpack is also made with rugged recycled ripstop nylon that can withstand the most rigorous activities. The fabric has a durable water-repellent finish, and the ventilated mesh back panel offers more breathability. The backpack is lightweight. It weighs 2 pounds and has a maximum weight capacity of 40 liters.

REI Co-op Rucksack 40

Frequently Asked Questions