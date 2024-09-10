Rucking workout ideas from trainers that anyone can try

Fitness trends can have their moments and become accessible and commonplace (hello, yoga and Pilates) or fizzle (sorry, CrossFit and Peloton, though they’re still excellent options for fitness if you’re game).

Time will tell where rucking falls on this spectrum. However, for now, the workout has become a TikTok phenomenon. The name itself is a reason for a head turn — you know, because “rucking” rhymes with other words like … trucking. However, unlike other TikTok trends, the military-inspired workout with a weighted rucksack (hence the name) stands up to the hype.

“Rucking is an effective way to enhance fitness subtly while enjoying the outdoors,” said Andrew White, a NASM-certified personal trainer and co-founder of garagegympro.com. “It’s perfect for individuals looking to add a resistance element to their aerobic workouts without the high impact of running.”

A guided rucking workout plan can help you start if you’re a beginner or level up if you’re more advanced while keeping foundational elements like proper form intact. Trainers provided their favorite rucking workout plans.

General tips for rucking workouts

Before you get started, you’ll want to master the basics. Dr. Chris Mohr, Ph.D., RD, a fitness and nutrition advisor at Fortune Recommends Health, offered these foundational tips:

Pick the right weight. Ideally, the weight in the backpack is 10% to 15% of your body weight.

Start slow. Dr. Mohr recommends starting with two to three rucking sessions per week, spread out over a few days.

Progress. “As you get used to it, you can slowly add more weight or walk a longer distance,” Dr. Mohr said.

Drink up. You may already have weighted your pack, but leave room for a little more in the form of water. Dr. Mohr stresses the You may already have weighted your pack, but leave room for a little more in the form of water. Dr. Mohr stresses the importance of remaining hydrated

Trainer-backed rucking workout plans

Whether you’re new to the game or looking to level up your rucking workout, a little guidance can go a long way. Trainers provided three rucking workout plans. While each has some similar elements, all three trainers added twists to the workout — you might try mixing up your plan each time to keep your mind and body guessing. Alternatively, you might master one before trying a new one.

1-mile rucking workout plan

Dr. Mohr said rucking has several benefits for people. His favorite?

“As one friend and colleague put it, rucking is weight training for people who don’t like the weight room,” Dr. Mohr said.

Dr. Mohr chose a rucking workout plan that has a specific distance in mind (1 mile for the main portion). There’s also a warmup and cooldown involved.

Warmup (10 minutes). “Warmups can’t be overstated,” Dr. Mohr explained. To get the heart pumping, Dr. Mohr suggests a 5-minute brisk walk. Then, do some 5-minute simple stretches, such as squats, lunges, jumping jacks, and hip rotations. Main part. “For the main part of your workout, walk 1 mile while carrying a backpack with added weight that weighs approximately 10% to 15% of your body weight,” Dr. Mohr said. Cooldown (10 minutes). Dr. Mohr credits a trusted physical therapist with helping him develop a rucking workout cooldown. “Put the weight on your front and do about 10 to 15 deep squats to stretch your hips,” Dr. Mohr said. “Next, drop the weight and take a 5-minute slow walk to help your body cool down. Then, do some gentle stretches for 5 minutes, focusing on your legs, shoulders, and back to help prevent soreness.”

Beginner modifications: Remember, slow and steady wins the race — and we’re not talking about a sprint. “Ease in,” Dr. Mohr explained. “Walk at a steady pace where you can still talk without getting out of breath, and stick to flat ground for now. If you can’t do 1 mile to start, wear [the backpack] around the house or while mowing the lawn to get used to the feeling and build from there.”

Rucking with strength intervals

You’re already carrying weight, adding a challenge. However, one personal trainer likes to work in strength intervals in his rucking sessions.

“This workout combines cardio and strength training, making it a full-body exercise,” said Chris Pruitt, CPT, the CEO of workouthealthy.com and a certified personal trainer. “It’s accessible for beginners because you can adjust the weight of your rucksack and the duration of the walk to match your fitness level.”

Warmup (5 to 10 minutes). Begin with a brisk walk or light jog to get the heart rate up and the muscles warm. “ This will prepare your body for the added weight of the ruck,” Pruitt said. Ruck walk (20 to 30 minutes). Strap on the rucksack and walk at a moderate pace. Focus on form. “ Keep your shoulders back, core engaged, and take steady, deliberate steps. Try to walk on varied terrain, like grass or gravel, to engage different muscles and improve stability,” Pruitt said. Strength interval (5 to 10 minutes). Every 5 minutes, stop, but not for a breather. “P erform a set of bodyweight exercises like squats , lunges, or pushups — 10 to 15 reps of each,” Pruitt said. “These exercises enhance your strength while keeping your heart rate elevated.” Cooldown (5 to 10 minutes). Bring the heart rate down with a gentle walk. Pruitt also recommends stretching to relax the muscles, especially your legs, back, and shoulders.

Timed rucking workout

This workout from White is similar to Dr. Mohr’s but has a time in mind.

“It improves cardiovascular endurance and builds muscle strength, particularly in the legs, core, and back,” White said.

Warmup. Start light and dynamic. White recommends arm circles, leg swings, and gentle stretching. Rucking session (30 to 60 minutes). White suggests that beginners start on flat terrain, but more advanced types can vary their route for a challenge. “Start your walk at a comfortable pace where you can maintain a conversation without running out of breath,” White said. “Focus on posture. Keep your back straight and shoulders back, and look forward to avoiding neck and back strain.” Cooldown (5-10 minutes). “End your session with a cooldown walk at a lighter pace, followed by static stretching, “End your session with a cooldown walk at a lighter pace, followed by static stretching, focusing on your legs , back, and shoulders,” White said.

Closing thoughts

Rucking is a resistance training workout that involves walking with a weighted rucksack on your back. Trainers generally recommend using a well-fitted sack filled with weight that adds up to 10% to 15% of your body weight. However, beginners should feel empowered to take their workout slow. Flat terrain and walking at a brisk but conversational pace can help ease into a workout.

Additionally, warmups and cooldowns can reduce injury by activating and relaxing the muscles. Think brisk walks or light jogs to start and gentle walks and stretches at the end of a workout. Spreading out rucking workouts, such as resting every other day, is also a good idea, especially for beginners. People can vary the time and distance and add strength intervals. Adding weight, time, and distance as you become more experienced and stronger is a great way to progress a rucking workout plan.