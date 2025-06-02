These simple habits and workouts drop heart attack risk by a whopping 50%

Protecting our heart health is a priority for many of us, especially those who have a history of cardiac events, complications, and conditions. Previous studies show us how exercise benefits heart health, including by decreasing resting heart rate and blood pressure and improving myocardial perfusion and what’s known as “good cholesterol”. In other words, regular physical activity improves your cardiac function and protects your heart by reducing stress on your heart for both healthy people and those dealing with cardiac conditions.

Researchers explored whether avoiding a sedentary lifestyle could help prevent a second cardiac event or heart attack. Let’s delve into the research.

The study

The study published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes involved 609 adults who had been to the emergency room due to symptoms of a heart attack, such as chest pain. When they left the New York City hospital, they wore trackers on their wrists for 30 days to monitor their movements. One year later, researchers checked to see if the participants had experienced any more cardiac events during that time.

Researchers looked at the following:

Sedentary behavior

Light-intensity physical activity

Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity

Sleep

Researchers used contact information, electronic health records, and the Social Security Death Index to determine the results of the study.

The results

Here are the results:

Replacing 30 minutes of being sedentary with 30 minutes of light activity was associated with a 50% lower risk of a second cardiac event or heart attack. Light movement could include a slow stroll around your neighborhood or doing household chores.

Replacing 30 minutes of sedentary behavior with moderate-to-vigorous activity like going jogging or cycling lowered the likelihood of another cardiac event by 61%.

Participants who were sedentary for an average of more than 15 hours per day were 2.5 times more likely to have a cardiac event.

Interestingly, replacing being sedentary with just 30 minutes of sleep was associated with a 14% lower risk of having a second cardiac event or heart attack.

In general, sedentary time is correlated with a higher risk of cardiac events and mortality.

Concluding thoughts

This study falls in line with previous research on the benefits of exercise for your heart. The most interesting aspect of this research is that going on a 30-minute stroll or doing those household chores you’re not too excited about could lower your risk of a second heart attack, chest pain, or heart-related surgery. Other factors, such as stress and nutrition, also play a role in heart health, but this study reminds us to get our muscles moving.

This study also reminds us to prioritize sleep, which is when your body rests and recovers. Researchers found that people who don’t sleep well have higher blood pressure. Sleeping isn’t the same as being sedentary; sleep is restorative and helps lower inflammation.