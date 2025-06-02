 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

These simple habits and workouts drop heart attack risk by a whopping 50%

Does cleaning your home and doing your household chores really lower your risk of a cardiac event? Interesting new research.

By
man vacuuming cleaning floor in kitchen
Mart Production / Pexels

Protecting our heart health is a priority for many of us, especially those who have a history of cardiac events, complications, and conditions. Previous studies show us how exercise benefits heart health, including by decreasing resting heart rate and blood pressure and improving myocardial perfusion and what’s known as “good cholesterol”. In other words, regular physical activity improves your cardiac function and protects your heart by reducing stress on your heart for both healthy people and those dealing with cardiac conditions.

Researchers explored whether avoiding a sedentary lifestyle could help prevent a second cardiac event or heart attack. Let’s delve into the research.

Recommended Videos

The study

Man jogging outside by water and a palm tree
Gustavorodrigues / Pexels

The study published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes involved 609 adults who had been to the emergency room due to symptoms of a heart attack, such as chest pain. When they left the New York City hospital, they wore trackers on their wrists for 30 days to monitor their movements. One year later, researchers checked to see if the participants had experienced any more cardiac events during that time.

Researchers looked at the following:

  • Sedentary behavior
  • Light-intensity physical activity
  • Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity
  • Sleep

Researchers used contact information, electronic health records, and the Social Security Death Index to determine the results of the study.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The results

older man vacuuming floor
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

Here are the results:

  • Replacing 30 minutes of being sedentary with 30 minutes of light activity was associated with a 50% lower risk of a second cardiac event or heart attack. Light movement could include a slow stroll around your neighborhood or doing household chores.
  • Replacing 30 minutes of sedentary behavior with moderate-to-vigorous activity like going jogging or cycling lowered the likelihood of another cardiac event by 61%.
  • Participants who were sedentary for an average of more than 15 hours per day were 2.5 times more likely to have a cardiac event.
  • Interestingly, replacing being sedentary with just 30 minutes of sleep was associated with a 14% lower risk of having a second cardiac event or heart attack.

In general, sedentary time is correlated with a higher risk of cardiac events and mortality.

Concluding thoughts

man cycling outside on the grass
Kingbull Bikes / Unsplash

This study falls in line with previous research on the benefits of exercise for your heart. The most interesting aspect of this research is that going on a 30-minute stroll or doing those household chores you’re not too excited about could lower your risk of a second heart attack, chest pain, or heart-related surgery. Other factors, such as stress and nutrition, also play a role in heart health, but this study reminds us to get our muscles moving.

This study also reminds us to prioritize sleep, which is when your body rests and recovers. Researchers found that people who don’t sleep well have higher blood pressure. Sleeping isn’t the same as being sedentary; sleep is restorative and helps lower inflammation.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Can this post-workout hack enhance your running endurance? Interesting research
Time to step into the sauna and sweat.
man running sprinting fast.

After a long run, we all have our typical routines and go-tos. Some runners head straight for the shower to wash off the sweat or the fridge to gulp some water, while others find somewhere to sit down, or should I say flop down. When it comes to post-workout recovery hacks, many of us also have our own tips and tricks. We've heard of plenty over the years, and many are more hype than hip when it comes down to it. 

Recently, researchers wanted to understand how post-workout sauna sessions impact recovery, running endurance, and more. Let’s explore.

Read more
Researchers reveal a simple activity that can lower the risk of heart arrhythmia
Time to go for a stroll in the great outdoors or step onto that treadmill.
A man walking on the cliffwalk in vancouver

Heart arrhythmia, or an irregular heartbeat, happens when your heart beats with an irregular rhythm. Electrical signals control the contractions of your heart, and disruptions and irregularities can be benign, but, in some instances, they can lead to complications like heart failure and stroke. There are different types of arrhythmias, including the more common atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

Some factors can cause or worsen heart rhythm irregularities, such as underlying heart disease, certain medications, and caffeine and alcohol consumption. At the same time, some factors can improve this problem and lower your risk of heart rhythm issues. Recently, researchers wanted to explore how walking impacts these heart rhythm abnormalities, especially given the growing research on the benefits of walking for your health in general. Let’s look at the research.

Read more
Should you workout in the morning or afternoon to lower the risk of diabetes?
Do you work out earlier in the day or after sunset? What's the most beneficial for your blood sugar?
Man running by the water

Researchers found that participating in high-intensity aerobic or cardio exercise twice a week helps stabilize blood sugar levels, along with all the other benefits of moving your muscles. Sometimes I love running or sprinting really fast to get my heart rate up and soar through my neighborhood; it just feels exhilarating, and it’s good news for my blood sugar.

Researchers also explored how the timing of moderate to vigorous physical activity impacts insulin resistance. 

Read more