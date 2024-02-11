REI sale: 54% off bike helmets for mountain biking and cycling

No bike ride is complete without a sleek and safe helmet. Now is the time to upgrade your biking gear with a new helmet at a discounted price. REI is offering up to 54% off bike helmets from brands including Smith, Fox, Lazer and a few others. You’ll find helmets for cycling, mountain biking and even commuting.

You will have your pick of recreational bike helmets or road bike helmets, depending on what you like best. There are a ton of colors to choose from that will help you stand out in the crowd and on the trail or street. Click the button below to browse all of the bike helmets that are currently on sale.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the REI bike helmet sale

Fans and devotees to the Smith brand will be excited to hear that a bunch of their biking helmets are currently on sale. You can get the top-rated Ignite MIPS Bike Helmet for $131, the Forefront 2 MIPS Bike Helmet for $187, the Network MIPS Bike Helmet for $127 or the Trace MIPS Bike Helmet for $128. All of these helmets are available in a variety of bright and fun color options including orange, purple and green, depending on which model you select. Check our our editor review on the Smith Forefront 2 bike helmet for even more details.

For those who love Lazer gear, you can pick from the Strada KinetiCore Bike Helmet for $82 and the CityZen KinetiCore Bike Helmet for $45, which are both for perfect for grabbing your bike and commuting in your favorite city. Options from Fox include the SpeedFrame Pro Mips Bike Helmet for $142 and the Mainframe TRVRS Mips Bike Helmet for $69, which are ideal for mountain biking. One of the three upgrades that will transform your biking experience, is a new helmet with technologically-advanced feature which you will find on most of the models available during this sale.

This is a great time to upgrade your current bike helmet. All you have to do is head to the REI website to get up to 54% off some popular and technology-savvy helmets for your next ride.

Editors' Recommendations