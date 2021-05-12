Every 30 seconds, a bicycle theft occurs in the U.S., resulting in almost 2 million thefts every year. Of these cases, only about 100,000 bikes are recovered. Given these figures, how confident are you about recovering your dear bike if it ever gets stolen? Not so confident, right? That’s why you don’t need to take chances with your bicycle’s safety. It only takes seconds to lose it. For that reason, you’ll need an effective bike lock to keep thieves at bay — it should be tough, secure, and portable. Today, the market offers hundreds of locks with different mechanisms and designs. How do you find the right option? Well, don’t overthink it. We’ve scoured the internet to find some of the top bike locks.

Best Overall Lock: Kryptonite Evolution U-Lock with FlexFrame-U Bracket

When it comes to bike locks, Kryptonite is a household name that delivers some of the best security locks. You should definitely consider the Kryptonite Evolution 11-14mm U-Lock, which comes with three stainless steel keys for stellar security. It has a “pass-thru” crossbar design to prevent single-cut and twist style attacks, whiles its hardened double-deadbolts provide optimal holding power. This lock features a disc-style cylinder to resist drilling and picking.

Best Premium Lock: Abus Granit City Chain X-Plus 1060

If you want a premium lock for your bike, ABUS Granit City Chain X-Plus 1060 delivers the top-level security you desire. It has been given security level 15, which is the highest in the ABUS security system. The ABUS chain lock has been made from hardened steel for secure construction, and the chain has a textile sleeve to protect your bike’s paintwork. The lock body features interwoven coating to resist brutal attack methods.

Best Keyed Lock: Master Lock 8154DPF Cable Lock

The Master Lock 8154DPF Cable Lock offers a basic yet familiar design for the old-schoolers. This keyed lock features an integrated locking mechanism to prevent picking, and it has a protective vinyl coating to prevent unwanted scratching. The cable is made from braided steel for a sturdy construction.

Best Heavy Duty Lock: Kryptonite Evolution Series 4 U Lock

Keep your bike safe with the Kryptonite Evolution Series 4 U Lock. The lock has a 14mm MAX-Performance hardened steel shackle to resist attacks and bolt cutters, while its double deadbolt locking mechanism provides extra protection against twist attacks. This Kryptonite lock has a disc-style cylinder to ensure the highest level of safety for your bike.

Best Cable Option: Bell Watchdog 100 Cable Lock

If you want a bike cable lock, you can never go wrong with the Bell Cable Lock. It features a braided steel cable to provide security for quick-stop situations, and it has a combination lock that uses four digits to secure your bike in place. The cable coils easily for quick storage, and you can store its password online with Bell for quick retrieval.

Best Three-Keyed Option: Sigtuna 16mm Bike Locks

Made of 16MM high-performance steel, this Sigtuna 16MM U lock provides optimal holding power for your bike. It features a double deadbolt locking mechanism to prevent attacks, and its protective coating protects your bike’s paint. The lock has a creative rubberized coating on both sides of the keyhole to protect it from different weather conditions.

Best Wearable Lock: Hiplok Gold Wearable Chain Bicycle Lock

Hiplok Gold is the ultimate choice for riders looking for top-level security. It has three coded, replaceable keys, which you can register at Hiplok.com. The lock 10mm hardened steel chain with a 12mm steel shackle for hardened security. Its 85cm locking chain is built for ultimate protection, and you can easily adjust it to fit waist size 26-44″ when you want to wear it.

Best 2-in-1 Lock: Via Velo Bike U Lock with Cable

Via Leo Bike U lock with cable is one of the most popular locks. Its heat-hardened steel shackle prevents leveraging and cutting, while its pull- and drill-resistant lock cylinder stops bumping and knocking. The lock uses two keys to make it difficult to open, and it has a double-bolt crossbar locking mechanism that prevents jacking and prying.

Best Combination Lock: Titanker Bike Lock Cable

Colorful and multipurpose, this Titanker bike lock has a smart 4-digit resettable system for personalizing your combination at any time. It’s keyless, so you don’t need to worry about losing keys, and it’s made from flexible steel cables for sturdy cut resistance. The lock features PVC coating to prevent the steel from scratching your bike’s paint.

Best Keyless Lock: Sportneer Bicycle Chain Lock

Sportneer’s 5-digit resettable lock makes for a great choice if you’re looking for a keyless option. It boasts an advanced 5-digit combination system with up to 100,000 possible codes for securing your bike. The cable is made from 0.27-inch extra thick manganese steel for optimal cut resistance, and it has a protective zinc-plated coating to prevent scratching.

How to Find Your Bike Lock

Thieves rake in free money every year when they sell stolen bikes. So, your life with your bike is likely to be a short story if you don’t take its security seriously. The best way to do this is to buy a bike lock, which is available in different options, including keyed, keyless, combination, and smart locks.

Your choice depends on your specific preferences and budget. For example, you might want to go for a keyless lock due to the fear of losing your keys. Whatever your choice, be sure to pick a lock that has a sturdy construction, and is resistant to cutting, picking, twisting, and bumping.

You can easily buy locks online, and sites such as Amazon, REI, and Walmart provide some of the best deals for bike locks. Be sure to take the time to compare your options side by side. You want to look at the material, design, locking mechanism, unique features, and pricing of any lock before making your choice.

What Is the Best Way to Lock Your Bike?

It’s typical for people to want to find out how best to secure their bikes. The best way is to lock it with two locks — one at the front wheel and the other at the rear. Just make sure the chain locks both the wheel and the frame to the secure object. This can be a cemented bike rack, street pole, or a robust immovable object.

Remember to keep the lock far from the ground level — just ensure it’s not near the top tube. The lock should also be challenging to access. If you’re using a U-lock, try as much as possible to fill the internal space. This helps to prevent leverage attacks, which are the most common way of breaking U-locks.

