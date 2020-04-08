The Best Stylish Bike Shoes For Men

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Now that we’re all responsibly self-quarantining, we take our limited outdoor time very seriously. So when we do have an opportunity for a bike ride, we’ve got to have a pair of durable shoes that honor the occasion. You can’t just wear your everyday sneakers if you’re putting in the miles for neighborhood excursions or essential errands. Having a proper bike shoe that provides support — and a bit of style — only makes the experience that much better. And when you can walk into your home without the clickity-clank of cleats, then you know you laced up the right pair of bike shoes. Here are a few of our favorites.

DZR Cove

A shoe covered in chain links would obviously be a great bike shoe, right? 100% yes. The DZR Cove comes with a link outsole and reflective heel badge, and a tastefully discreet shank so others won’t know they’re clipped in. The San Francisco-based label is a wonder for a commuter.

Afton Vectal

For a minimalist look, these black and gold kicks are a great option. Its golden Midas touch adds a subtle flair to your outdoor fit and an antimicrobial foam insole deters odors — sealed tight with a Velcro strap.

Giro Rumble VR

With an athletic design that pays homage to sports cars, the Giro Rumble VR will shave time off your errands, thanks to its inner shank that easily distributes power from your toes into the pedal to ease incline biking. It also features clipless pedal compatibility with a grippy outsole, which allows you to quickly hop on and off your bike.

Chrome Industries Dima 2.0

Designed with a life-on-the-go mentality, the Chrome Industries Dima 2.0 is equal parts slip-on and street ripper. While you can’t clip them on, the vulcanized sole will certainly bite down on your pedal. With its laidback design, you could rock these laceless shoes even if you don’t own a bike. But that wouldn’t be much fun would it?

Quoc Gran Tourer

The GT features an ultra-strong rubber for comfort and stability on and off the bike, while a fully waterproof underside will keep your feet dry all year long. Simply put, the Quoc Gran Tourer is built for the long haul.

Evolv Psyche

This ankle-length shoe has super sticky outsoles for ample traction during your ride, while a cotton canvas keeps your feet comfy and away from odors.

Pearl Izumi X-Alp Gravel

Make an entrance with the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Gravel, which specializes in gravel riding. Not to mention, its squeaky-clean exterior is easy on the eyes.

Rapha Explore

Off-road riders will love this California label’s offering, which features a sculpted heel cup and a double-wall lacing system for an incredibly secure fit.

