The Best Walmart Bike Deals to Shop Today

If you are looking for new bikes for family members or yourself, you’ll want to take a look at today’s Walmart bike deals. Bike prices can range from under $100 to multiple $1,000s depending on the bicycle brand, purpose, and special features. Unless you’re a professional rider, chances are you’d like to buy one of the best bicycles available without blowing up your budget. The trick for getting the most for your money is to watch for sales and to be ready act when you find the best bicycle deals. Walmart sells a wide selection of bicycles for many purposes and we found five of the best Walmart bike deals you can buy today.

Todays Best Walmart Bike Deals

Dynacraft 26-inch Aftershock Bike — $98, was $140

Hyper Bicycles 26-inch Shocker Mountain Bike — $128, was $140

Mongoose Excursion Mountain Bike — $148, was $190

Schwinn Sidewinder Mountain Bike — $198, was $240

Decathlon Rockrider ST520 — $328, was $479

Dynacraft 26-inch Aftershock Bike — $98, was $140

Why Buy:

Versatile design and setup for street and trail

Dual suspension for comfort and control

18-speed gearing with brand name components

Low-priced bargain

Whether you are a totally new rider or an experienced cyclist ready for a modern bicycle that doesn’t cost a ton but still incorporates updated structural and operating features, the Dynacraft 26-inch Aftershock Bike is an impressive two-wheeler. Dynacraft calls it a mountain bike, but you can also use it on city streets and wooded trails thanks to the 18-speed Shimano derailleur and convenient handlebar grip shifters. Look up front to see the fork suspension and then notice the horizontally mounted shock suspension directly under the seat. This model gets its Aftershock name from that rear suspension shock which means you should be able to handle most anything, from sidewalk curbing to mountain trail obstacles, without jarring impact.

Buy Now

Hyper Bicycles 26-inch Shocker Mountain Bike — $128, was $140

Why Buy:

Suitable for both on- and off-road riding

Riding comfort and control with front fork and rear shock suspensions

Padded seat adjusts easily for various heights

26-inch wheels with versatile moderately knobby tires

Hyper Bicycles 26-inch Shocker Mountain Bike attractive design adds looks to its competent functionailty for many riding styles. Designed with features found on some of the best mountain bikes that cost multiple times the Shocker Mountain’s price, this two-wheeler has a handle-bar mounted twist-grip shifter to change gears as you ride the 18-speed bike on city streets, town roads, wooded paths, and mountain bike trails. Bumps in the road, curbs, and uneven paths off-road won’t hit so hard because this mountain bike has a dual suspension fork in front and a frame-mount shock for the rear wheel. Note that this bike supports up to 250 pounds including rider and gear and is suitable for riders who measure between 5-foot 2-inches and 5-foot 10-inches tall.

Buy Now

Mongoose Excursion Mountain Bike — $148, was $190

Why Buy:

Front disc brake for quick, controlled stopping

Tough steel frame for rugged riding off-road

Front suspension fork helps keep you on the trail

21-speeds with twist shifter has the gears for any incline

Pacific Cycle’s Mongoose Excursion Mountain Bike is a good choice for older kids and smaller adults. This adventure-ready bicycle has 24-inch aluminum rims with knobby tires and is suitable for riders who are from 4-foot 8-inches to 5-foot 6-inches tall. This bike is built to take rough handling and rugged riding both on- and off-road with a steel frame that can take a beating. The front fork suspension can soften front wheel impacts for rider comfort and control. Mixed front and rear brakes include a mechanical front disc brake and a rear V-brake for a combination of fast, controllable braking. This mountain bike also has a tool-free adjustable seat for quick height changes depending on whether the ride requires stand-up vigilance or seated comfort for cruising.

Buy Now

Schwinn Sidewinder Mountain Bike — $198, was $240

Why Buy:

Mechanical disc brakes for front and rear wheels

21 speeds with fast trigger shifters

Front suspension fork and adjustable seat support rider comfort on- and off-road

Limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own the bike

A premier name in bicycle manufacturing since 1895, Schwinn continues to build bikes you want to own. The new Schwinn Sidewinder Mountain Bike is built to handle many riding styles on and off-road from styling on city sidewalks to blasting up and down mountain trails. This bike can take the rough stuff with its steel frame and light but strong alloy rims. You’ll appreciate the adjustable seat and the suspension fork that lets you keep riding without punishing your butt. The 21-speed gear setup changes quickly with trigger shifters and if you need to halt quickly, mechanical disc brakes front and rear will do the job. If you still need one more reason to choose this bike, because it’s a Schwinn, the Sidewinder Mountain Bike comes with a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own the bike.

Buy Now

Decathlon Rockrider ST520 — $328, was $479

Why Buy:

Aircraft aluminum 6061 aluminum frame on 27.5-inch wheels

More than 3-inches of front fork travel for control, adjustable depending on rider weight

Short rear wheelbase facilitates turns

Front and rear mechanical disc brakes

Whether you’re ready to move up from your first mountain bike or you want to start off with an upfitted ride built for active touring enthusiasts, the Decathlon Rockrider ST520 was designed and built by riders for riders. the Rockrider ST520 combines structural strength and performance design with easy-to-operate controls and rider comfort features to keep you riding farther and for longer periods. This bike is built with an aircraft aluminum 6061 frame for lightweight strength matched with 27.5-inch Aero Trail Evo aluminum wheels with double-walled rims. Sized according to rider height range, be sure to check that the size you buy is right for the rider. Comfort features include an ergonomic saddle, adjustable height handlebars for a more upright riding position, soft grips, and an adjustable front fork with up to more than 3 inches of suspension travel.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations