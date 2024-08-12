This is it Chief: The EcoFlow DELTA 2 is only $549 today — $100 off

I’ve said before a few times that I own a power station and use it regularly down here in Florida. Besides the occasional power outage for whatever reason — come on, we all know it happens — Florida is also graced with some pretty extreme storms, not just hurricanes. It’s good to have a backup power solution handy because when the power goes out you never really know when it’s coming back, especially during a major event. A power station can keep your phones and devices powered up, for emergency calls or staying in touch with family, but also they can power bigger devices like small appliances. You could effectively cook food with the power out and keep your family fed, cool, and happy. The power station I own, specifically, is the EcoFlow DELTA 2, which is available for $100 off at Walmart. Usually $649, you can grab it today for $549. That’s an excellent deal, especially since when I got mine the regular price was over $1,000.

Here’s why the EcoFlow DELTA 2 is my go-to backup power solution

The biggest difference between the EcoFlow DELTA 2 and most portable power stations is that this is actually a solar generator. What does that mean? You can plug in comparable solar panels to charge the device via renewable energy, meaning if there’s no power, you don’t have to worry about plugging into outlets. That also makes it a fantastic option if you’re on a road trip, living in an RV or van, or off-grid. You can connect up to 500-watt solar panels to recharge the station to full in as little as three hours. That’s a quick road stop or a little relaxation if you’re traveling, and a great break from electronics if you’re at home or off-grid.

As a standalone unit, it’s a 950-watt-hour LiFePO4 battery with 1,800 watts of AC output. At any time, you can add on a DELTA 2 extra battery to expand that capacity up to 1,974 watt-hours, or alternatively, a DELTA Max extra battery to reach 2,966 watt-hours. It’s as simple as plugging in those batteries to take advantage of the extra power. It makes the station last longer without a charge, effectively allowing you to power up devices, appliances, and more for a longer stretch of time. That comes in super handy during an outage. The expandable capacity also means this station is modular and makes everything that much more portable. You can unplug it all and stow it if you’re traveling or while at home so it takes up less space when you don’t need it.

With the EcoFlow app you can control and configure the station from anywhere — it connects via WiFi when available or via Bluetooth while off-grid. You can check charging status, customize various settings, and more.

Either way, when I got the DELTA 2 it was much more expensive. Today, it’s down to $649 at its normal price, but thanks to the current power station deal at Walmart, it’s down another $100. You’ll pay $549 for this portable solar generator with a versatile and expandable capacity. You don’t have to buy the extra batteries right away either, you can always get those later if you realize you need more power in a pinch.