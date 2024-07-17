 Skip to main content
Still Available: Jackery solar generator deal has two solar panels for $1,400 off

By
Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus early Prime Day deal with two solar panels
Jackery

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is essentially a 2,042-watt-hour portable power station with ultra-fast charging. However, typically, you have to buy the accessories separately when you buy the station. As part of a pretty crazy Prime Day deal, however, you can get the Jackery solar generator and two 200-watt solar panels in a bundle for a ridiculous price. Usually $3,299, the bundle is just $1,899 for a limited time, saving you $1,400. It’s a fantastic option for home power backup to keep your necessities on during an outage, but you can also use it for off-grid living, travel if you’re on the road, or even around your home — like to power some electronics in your backyard. The solar panels make it even more versatile as you can charge it virtually anywhere with access to reliable sunlight.

Here’s why you should buy the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus bundle with solar panels

We know, we know, it’s not officially Prime Day yet. That happens later this week, on July 16 and July 17. It usually makes sense to hold off on buying anything until the main event because you never know how good the deals will be. That said, in the past couple of years, most of the deals have remained the same; if not, many good deals were available early and went away. If you’re interested in this Jackery bundle — an incredible deal — you might want to shop it soon before it’s gone instead of waiting.

As for what it offers, it’s a high-capacity power station with multiple charging methods, including AC power, DC power and solar. You charge it up like a battery or power bank when not in use. It stores that energy until you need it, with multiple plugs and ports for your devices. You could power a small fan with the grid power down, for example, keep a mini fridge going so your food doesn’t perish, or even charge your mobile devices and electronics.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus also features smart app controls via the Jackery app. You can connect to the station using WiFi or Bluetooth to monitor battery levels, check power usage, customize settings, and more. It also supports up to five expansion batteries, extending the power capacity from 2 kilowatt-hours to 24 kilowatt-hours. But again, the most promising feature of this entire bundle is that it comes with two compatible 200-watt solar panels. You can plug those right into the generator to charge it anywhere using the sun’s free power.

On any other day, this bundle would cost $3,299, but thanks to the current sale, it’s only $1,899, which saves you $1,400.

