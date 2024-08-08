This Anker SOLIX F2000 bundle with a 400W solar panel is $1,299 off today

Wildfires, tornados, hurricanes, floods, extreme weather. Not to be a fearmonger, but a lot is going on that warrants having a backup or emergency plan for your family. Many of us are beholden to the power grid, for example. When the power goes out or there’s a major event it can be devastating. You can’t use your phone, electronics, appliances, you name it. That is, unless, you’ve planned ahead and secured yourself a backup power solution like a portable power station or solar generator. A solution like the Anker SOLIX F2000 solar generator, which is currently being sold at a discount and in a bundle with a 400-watt solar panel. Together, you can keep your home, RV, campsite, or wherever, powered up and active, even during an outage. Usually $2,898, the bundle is down to $1,599 today which saves you $1,299.

Here’s why you might want the Anker SOLIX F2000 solar generator bundle

The best thing about portable power stations and solar generators like the Anker SOLIX F2000 is that they are incredibly versatile. You can use them as a power backup solution in a traditional family home, to power your RV or van adventures, at a campsite, or pretty much anywhere you need. Want to power some tools at a remote job site? You can do that. Need to power a stereo system in your backyard for a family barbecue? Yep, that’s possible too.

Recommended Videos

The Anker SOLIX F2000 specifically can be connected to the included 400-watt solar panel to charge the device entirely with renewable energy. If you need to charge it faster or via a regular power outlet, you can do that sure, but it’s not necessary. That removes a lot of the limitations you’d have with traditional power. You can travel, explore, or venture anywhere and always have power at the ready.

The Anker SOLIX F2000 has a 2,048-watt-hour capacity with four AC outlets and support for up to 2,400 watts of output. That’s enough to power up to twelve devices at once. It also has an RV port, USB-C charging ports, USB-A, and car outlets. Even use it as a UPS or uninterruptible power supply for your mission-critical electronics or medical devices like a CPAP machine.

The rugged wheels and telescopic handle make it super easy to move around or transport, which is going to make a world of difference at a campsite or while exploring the great outdoors. But more importantly, the bundle is available at a huge discount today. Usually $2,898, the bundle is down to $1,599 so you’ll save $1,299. If you don’t have a portable power system at home, I’d highly recommend getting one. You never know when you’ll need it.