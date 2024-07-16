 Skip to main content
Get an ECOFLOW DELTA 2 solar generator for 52% off — $479

EcoFlow DELTA 2 front and rear ports available.
Portable power stations or solar generators are always excellent to have in an emergency or outage situation or just for portable power while you’re camping or traveling. There are quite a few options because, admittedly, the market is flooded with them these days, but a mainstay in the business is ECOFLOW. Thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal, you can grab the ECOFLOW Delta 2 solar generator today for just $479, which is 52% off the regular price of $999. That saves you $520 if you’re counting. It has a 1,024-watt-hour capacity, with an expandable capacity of up to 3 kilowatt-hours if you add expansion batteries. That’s enough to power for quite a while, and the 1800-watt output can power just about anything from appliances to electronics. I have one, and I love it.

Here’s why you should consider the ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Prime Day deal

At half the usual cost, you’re getting an incredible deal on a highly-capable power station, or really, solar generator. You can connect solar panels to charge the system anywhere there’s sunlight. That frees you from having to stay near home or outlets to charge it, but when you are home, you can charge it that way, too.

It’s clean, green, and charging with renewable energy. Supporting up to 500-watt solar panels, the DELTA 2 can charged to full in about 2.3 hours. Plus, it’s electric and emissions-free, so it’s much more versatile than a gas generator. You can use it in your home, in an RV, in a cabin, and much more. Power anything and everything from lights to small appliances and beyond. I used it to keep my mobile devices charged during a hurricane for emergency calls and news updates. It worked well.

It’s not super light at 27 pounds, but it’s not crazy heavy, either. The built-in handles on the sides give you somewhere to carry it when you’re moving it around. Moreover, it’s not so large that it won’t fit in the trunk of a car, family-sized vehicle, or the bed of a truck. Pack in some expansion batteries to boost the capacity at any time. Jump from 1,024 watt-hours to over 3 kilowatt-hours in no time.

Thanks to this deal, you can grab the ECOFLOW DELTA 2 for $479, which is an insane price. It’s usually $999, so that saves you $520 or over 50% off. The Prime Day deals this year are unreal, including this one. Don’t forget to grab some solar panels if you want to charge it with renewable energy.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
