This EcoFlow solar generator with two solar panels is 35% off

Today at Amazon you can go green with some savings, as it’s where you’ll find one of the best portable solar generator deals we’ve seen. The popular EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station is part of the bundle, which comes with two EcoFlow solar panels. This solar bundle would regularly cost $1,299, but Amazon has it marked down $450 to a sale price of $849. It’s difficult to find savings like this on popular household tech, so click over to Amazon and claim this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station with solar panels

The EcoFlow Delta 2 is one of the most popular portable power stations on the market, and it makes our list of the best portable solar generators. As you’ll read in our review, it held up to Hurricane Ian a couple of years ago, and it makes a great tool to keep around for a lot of occasions. If it can take on a hurricane, it certainly can take on just about anything around the house. It makes a nice backup generator in the case of power outages or inclement weather, but it also can come in handy if you need some extra power in the garage or back yard.

But one of the best features of the EcoFlow Delta 2 is its portability. When paired with the solar panels included in this deal it becomes a mobile generator that can charge itself up throughout the day. It will make good accompaniment on road trips, comparing trips, and other outdoor adventures. It would also serve well anyone living the van or RV life. It has 15 different outlets for powering various things, including USB connectivity. This will ensure you can keep your smartphones, tablets, and laptops powered up when on camping trips or if living life on the road. You can power almost anything with the EcoFlow Delta 2, and if you run it dry, you can power it up with the included solar panels in just 5.1 hours.

Regularly priced at $1,299, today Amazon has the EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station bundled with two solar panels marked down to just $849. That’s a savings of $450, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

