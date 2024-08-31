 Skip to main content
Have a Jackery power station? Grab a SolarSaga solar panel for a hefty discount

Jackery SolarSaga 40 mini solar panel with power station connected
We cover power stations a lot here at The Manual, both organically with hands-on coverage and deals coverage, because they usually have some excellent discounts floating around. Well, today, we have something a little different for you and it’s a great buy if you already own a Jackery power station. Thanks to Target’s Long Weekend sale, which is really a Labor Day sale in disguise, you can save big on a Jackery SolarSaga 40 Mini solar panel. Normally $130, it’s only $100 today saving you $30. But with that power station it will save you even more money. How? You can plug it in and charge the station via solar power despite its compact and lightweight design. Heck yeah.

Why would you shop this Jackery SolarSaga 40 Mini solar panel deal at Target?

Assuming you have a Jackery power station, and I firmly believe everyone should have some kind of backup power handy, this SolarSaga 40 panel will plug right into it. Why does that matter? Well, normally, you’d power up the station and charge the battery by plugging it into an outlet. But with a panel like this, you can truly go off-grid. So if you’re living in a van or in the wilderness somewhere, you can still use your favorite electronics, small appliances, and more. If you’re living in a hurricane or storm alley, like I am, when the power goes out, you can keep your precious gear powered up, and a power station charged via solar.

It offers up to a 23% effective conversion rate despite its small and lightweight form factor. It’s easy to set up and takes about ten seconds total, plus it’s book-sized and foldable when it’s time to stow and move. It weighs a total of 2.65 pounds. It’s IP68 waterproof and dustproof, as well, so safe from exposure to the elements. That’s kind of important since it will be outdoors collecting sunlight, but it’s still good to know.

The double-sided design helps collect and generate more energy. But as much as the features are exciting, the price is the real surprise. Normally $130, it’s yours today for $100 at Target which saves you $30. That discount is courtesy of Target’s Long Weekend sale, which is really just a Labor Day sale, and happening all weekend. Go check it out.

