This DeWalt 10-piece power tool bundle is 21% off today

One of the best DeWalt deals out there is perfect for anyone who wants to kit out their home with every essential power tool they can think of. Over at Amazon, you can buy the DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit with 10 tools, two batteries and a charger, for $825 so you’re saving a huge $224 off the usual price. The perfect start for your toolkit, here’s all you need to know before you make your purchase.

Why you should buy the DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit

DeWalt features on our look at ultra-reliable brands so it’s a great option for buying tools that are built to last. With the DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit, you get a wealth of great equipment. The kit includes a drill/driver, impact driver, blower, light, Bluetooth speaker, oscillating tool, grinder, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and wet/dry vacuum.

The drill/driver offers a lightweight design with a high-performance motor that delivers 300 unit watts of power out, while the impact driver provides up to 1,400 pounds of maximum torque and delivers up to 2,800 RPM and 3,200 IPM for fast and efficient work. The blower has a three-speed design while the oscillating tool’s brushless motor delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed.

The circular saw has a powerful 5,150 RPM motor that delivers plenty of power and speed, while the reciprocating saw has a four-position blade clamp that allows for flush cutting and increased positional versatility. The grinder has an 8,000 RPM motor for high-power cutting and grinding. The whole time, you can be entertained by the Bluetooth speaker which is robustly designed.

Alongside all the best tools, the DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit also comes with two lithium-ion batteries that can be used across the range to keep you working for as long as you need to. It’s the ideal set if you have some ambitious plans at home, or you simply want to be ready for anything.

The DeWalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit normally costs $1,049. Right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $825 so you save $224 off the regular price. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon. It’s a great all-rounder power tool kit.

