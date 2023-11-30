 Skip to main content
Best DeWalt deals: Save on power tools and accessories

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re looking to add to your toolbox this holiday season, there are a lot of great power tool deals taking place right now. They include the likes of Milwaukee and Bosch, as well as other big names in tools. DeWalt, however, is one of the most reliable brands with lifetime warranties, and one of the generally more popular brands when it comes to power tools, and we’ve tracked down the best DeWalt deals currently taking place. With these deals you’ll be able to save on DeWalt orbital sanders, drill bits, batteries, Bluetooth speakers, jigsaws, and circular saws, among many others.

Best DeWalt power tool deals

A DeWALT drill bearing into wood.
DeWalt

There’s no sense twisting your arm to get a job done when there’s a power tool to do it better. DeWalt has long been known to make some of the best power tools, with its classic yellow and black branding recognizable in garages the world over. There are quite a few DeWalt power tool deals to shop. You can add both some savings and some new ways to get the job done with these DeWalt power tools.

  • DeWalt 20-volt Max orbital sander —
  • DeWalt Max Bluetooth speaker —
  • DeWalt 20-volt Max cordless drill/driver set —
  • DeWalt 20-volt Max circular saw —
  • DeWalt Max hand vacuum —
  • DeWalt 20-volt Max XR jigsaw —
  • DeWalt Max XR reciprocating saw —
Best DeWalt accessory deals

A man wears the DeWalt wireless Bluetooth neckband headphones.
DeWalt

Even the best power tools won’t get you far without the right accessories, however. But not to worry, as there are a lot of great DeWalt accessories that offer big savings right now as well. Your new DeWalt cordless drill won’t work without a battery, and there’s ample savings on DeWalt 20-volt batteries to shop right now. You also won’t get very far without some drill bits, and there’s a lot of drill bit sets to save on as well. In fact, there’s some impressive savings out there on all sorts of DeWalt accessories, including gloves, hearing protection, neckband headphones, and even some nice accompanying hand tools.

  • DeWalt 14-piece drill bit set —
  • DeWalt screwdriver bit set —
  • DeWalt unisex adult work gloves —
  • DeWalt MT16 multi-tool —
  • DeWalt wireless Bluetooth neckband headphones —
  • DeWalt 20-volt Max battery 2-pack —
  • DeWalt 20-volt Max battery 4-pack —

