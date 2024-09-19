This Home Depot deal cuts $150 off a Ryobi power tool 12-pack

Every home needs to have a set of power tools, as you never know when you’re going to need them to make repairs or start new projects. Power tool deals have been popular in previous shopping events such as the Home Depot Labor Day sale, and if you weren’t able to take advantage of the discounts, here’s one that you can focus on — the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit, which is down to $649 from $799 following a $150 discount from Home Depot. It’s a big investment, but it’s one that every family should make, so grab this offer now while the savings are still available.

Why you should buy the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit

Ryobi’s One+ brand makes an appearance in our list of the best cordless drills, so we can attest to the quality of everything included in the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit. With this bundle, you’ll get everything that you may need for your home repairs and personal projects — a 1/2-inch drill/driver, a 1/4-inch impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a 5-1/2-inch circular saw, a multi-tool, a jig saw, a brad nailer, a 4-1/2-inch angle grinder, a random orbit sander, a 1/2-inch impact wrench, a 7-1/4-inch miter saw, and an LED light.

The Ryobi One+ system uses batteries to make these power tools go cordless, so the bundle also comes with a pair of 18V 4Ah lithium batteries, an 18V 1.5Ah battery, and a charger, so they’re all ready to go once you need them. You’ll also get two tool bags with the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit, for convenient storage for all of these power tools and accessories.

It’s always better to have a complete set of power tools on hand than to have to scramble for them when they’re needed, so it would be wise to buy the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit if you don’t already have them. Now’s a great time to make your purchase because the bundle is $150 off from Home Depot, which drops its price to $649 from $799. It’s still not cheap, but with everything that you’ll get with the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit, this is a deal that you wouldn’t regret — but you need to hurry if you want to pocket the savings.