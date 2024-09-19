 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Home Depot deal cuts $150 off a Ryobi power tool 12-pack

By
The contents of the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit.
Ryobi

Every home needs to have a set of power tools, as you never know when you’re going to need them to make repairs or start new projects. Power tool deals have been popular in previous shopping events such as the Home Depot Labor Day sale, and if you weren’t able to take advantage of the discounts, here’s one that you can focus on — the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit, which is down to $649 from $799 following a $150 discount from Home Depot. It’s a big investment, but it’s one that every family should make, so grab this offer now while the savings are still available.

Why you should buy the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit

Ryobi’s One+ brand makes an appearance in our list of the best cordless drills, so we can attest to the quality of everything included in the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit. With this bundle, you’ll get everything that you may need for your home repairs and personal projects — a 1/2-inch drill/driver, a 1/4-inch impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a 5-1/2-inch circular saw, a multi-tool, a jig saw, a brad nailer, a 4-1/2-inch angle grinder, a random orbit sander, a 1/2-inch impact wrench, a 7-1/4-inch miter saw, and an LED light.

Recommended Videos

The Ryobi One+ system uses batteries to make these power tools go cordless, so the bundle also comes with a pair of 18V 4Ah lithium batteries, an 18V 1.5Ah battery, and a charger, so they’re all ready to go once you need them. You’ll also get two tool bags with the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit, for convenient storage for all of these power tools and accessories.

Related

It’s always better to have a complete set of power tools on hand than to have to scramble for them when they’re needed, so it would be wise to buy the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit if you don’t already have them. Now’s a great time to make your purchase because the bundle is $150 off from Home Depot, which drops its price to $649 from $799. It’s still not cheap, but with everything that you’ll get with the Ryobi One+ 12-tool combo kit, this is a deal that you wouldn’t regret — but you need to hurry if you want to pocket the savings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Gladiator 2: Everything we know so far
The movie is set more than 20 years after the first film
Paul Mescal in Gladiator II.

Now that we've returned to the world of Dune, Gladiator 2 may be the biggest sequel coming in 2024. The movie, which comes more than 20 years after the Oscar-winning original, has already been the subject of controversy, thanks in large part to the Jay-Z song used in the movie's first trailer.

Ridley Scott has returned to direct the sequel and is describing the movie as one of the "best things" he's ever made. Whether that's all talk or is actually true remains to be seen, but we've got a rundown of everything you need to know about the sequel, including what the movie is actually about.
What is the plot of Gladiator 2?

Read more
One ‘Yellowstone’ castmember says the show has a ‘perfect ending’
The show's final batch of episodes has been delayed for more than a year
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in Yellowstone

Over the course of its run as one of the most popular shows in America, Yellowstone has had its fair share of tumult. The show is returning for what is supposed to be its final season (although there have been rumors of more) without its central star, Kevin Costner.

Costner left the series over scheduling conflicts, and in spite of his absence, the cast and crew are still doing their part to get fans excited about the final season.

Read more
Tim Burton lowered the budget on ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ to ensure the film got a theatrical release
The movie has now made an incredible amount at the box office.
Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Although most critics agree it doesn't live up to the original classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been an undeniable box office sensation since it was released in early September. The movie outgrossed the first installment in its opening weekend, and has now made more than $250 million worldwide.

According to reporting in The New York Times, ideas for a sequel had been kicking around Hollywood for some time, and one of the more recent ideas was to create a movie that would go directly to Warner Bros. streaming service Max. The budget for the movie was at one time roughly $147 million due largely to "star salaries and producer fees," but director Tim Burton actually squeezed the budget so that the movie would get an exclusive release in theaters.

Read more