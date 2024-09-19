 Skip to main content
This Milwaukee drill and impact driver combo is 46% off at Home Depot

By
The contents of the Milwaukee M12 Fuel hammer drill and impact driver combo kit.
Milwaukee

Discounts on cordless drills have been pretty popular, as we’ve noticed in our roundup of offers from the recently concluded Home Depot Labor Day sale. If you weren’t able to take advantage of any of the power tool deals during the last shopping event, don’t worry because here’s one that’s still online — the Milwaukee M12 Fuel hammer drill and impact driver combo kit at 46% off from Home Depot. The bundle is down to $199 from $369, for savings of $170, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested because we’re not sure when its price will return to normal.

Why you should buy the Milwaukee M12 Fuel hammer drill and impact driver combo kit

Milwaukee is one of the most trusted brands in the tools space, and it’s a mainstay in our roundup of the best cordless drills. That’s why you should trust the reliability of the Milwaukee M12 Fuel hammer drill and impact driver combo kit, which comes with the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/2-inch drill driver and the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/4-inch hex impact driver. Milwaukee describes the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/2-inch drill driver as “the most powerful subcompact drill” and the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/4-inch hex impact driver as “the fastest subcompact impact driver,” and these tools live up to these expectations,

Recommended Videos

The bundle also comes with Milwaukee’s REDLITHIUM XC 4.0Ah battery pack, REDLITHIUM CP 2.0Ah battery pack, and an M12 charger, so that these tools will always be ready whenever they’re needed. You’ll also get the Milwaukee M12 3/8-inch Ratchet, which is another battery-powered tool that will replace your manual ratchet. All of this comes in a durable bag, so it will be easy to carry all of them to where you need to get some work done.

If you don’t have a hammer drill nor an impact driver yet, you’re going to want to take advantage of Home Depot’s 38% discount for the Milwaukee M12 Fuel hammer drill and impact driver combo kit. From the bundle’s original price of $369, it’s on sale for only $199. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose this chance at the $170 in savings though, so if you think that you’ll need the Milwaukee M12 Fuel hammer drill and impact driver combo kit now or in the future, we highly recommend completing the transaction for it right now.

Capture your adventures with this Fujifilm instant camera: $60 off today
Fujifilm instant camera deal with Instax Wide 400 and photo sheets

Even though you carry a camera with you everywhere, tucked neatly inside your phone, there is a certain novelty to using a traditional camera. That's even more true of something like Fujifilm's instant camera series Instax which works similarly to the classic Polaroid cameras of yore. You snap a photo, and it spits out a physical print. Fujifilm's Instax Wide 400 does this with wide shots and also prints out wider photos, perfect for capturing beautiful panoramas and scenery on your adventures. Whether exploring or taking a road trip, it's an excellent companion to document your travels. It's also on sale today at Target. Normally $364, you can grab it for $303, saving you about $60. But here's the best part. It comes in a bundle that includes the camera, extra printing sheets, a cleaning kit, a travel bag, and rechargeable batteries with a charger. It's everything you need to get started.

 
Why you should shop this Fujifilm instant camera deal

Get up to 59% off boxes of Famous cigar exclusives while supplies last
kentucky-derby-6-cigar-smoking-man-gettyimages-955035192 edited

Cigar deals come and go fairly regularly, but they don't always include noteworthy labels and they certainly don't always have unique selections. So, when one drops that's worth checking out, I love to call it out. That's precisely what's happening at Famous Smoke Shop right now, with a bunch of Famous cigar exclusives on sale. You can save 29% to 59% off select boxes, but let me give you a couple of examples. A box of ten in the Natural Gigante vitola -- normally $90 -- is down to $64 today, saving you $26 or 29% off. Alternatively, a box of in the Magnum size is $90, 20% or over $20 off the regular price -- $112. The latter deal on Shadow King even comes with a free branded ashtray. I'll single out some more deals below, but for now I think you should go see the sale for yourself.

 
What to shop in the Famous cigar exclusives sale?
I might say this a lot but there are like three pages of deals with hundreds of offers so there's absolutely no way I'm going to be able to cover everything noteworthy that's discounted. I highly recommend browsing the sale for yourself, especially since my tastes will always be a little different than your own. I'll never steer you wrong -- I always pick out good cigars -- but that's no guarantee you're going to like them. Cigars are like food, everyone has a different palate.

Samsung’s The Terrace is an outdoor-friendly 4K UHD QLED that’s $1500 off
Samsung The Terrace outdoor-ready QLED smart TV lifestyle image on patio.

The problem with buying just any TV for outdoors, whether you're installing on a patio, porch, or even in a sunroom, is that the glare from sunlight makes it difficult to see the screen. That happens with virtually any type of TV from LED to OLED. Some technologies are better than others, of course, but for the most part, they're not designed to be viewed in direct sunlight. That's not the case with Samsung's The Terrace outdoor TV series. They are intended to be used outdoors and engineered with not just anti-glare and wide viewing angles, suitable for bright environments, but also weather-resistant builds. Samsung's 65-inch The Terrace 4K UHD QLED partial sun variant is on sale today at Target for $3,500, which is a whopping $1,500 off the regular price -- usually $5,000. Be right back, I might go shop this one myself.

 
What makes the Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV such a good choice?
First and foremost, the Samsung 65-inch The Terrace is a 4K UHD QLED offering a vivid, vibrant picture regardless of where you place the TV. We're talking gorgeous, top-notch visuals accentuated by Samsung's well-known high-quality and bright panels. This particular TV is meant to accommodate wide viewing angles, so everyone should be able to seat it clearly no matter where they're seated, and it has anti-glare tech to prevent the sun from hampering the visuals. The TV will still be nice and bright even when it's super bright outside.

