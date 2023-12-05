Best Samsung TV deals: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $280 and more

You’ve checked out all the best TV deals and figured out you want to focus on buying a Samsung TV. That makes sense. The company is one of the best TV brands around and it’s always a smart move to buy from the Korean firm. Once you’ve figured out what size TV you need for your living room, you can move onto your budget and then what kind of Samsung TV you want. Got there? Take a look at all the best Samsung TV deals below or read a little further if you want more guidance on whether you should buy a Samsung TV.

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung sells a wide range of different TVs. That means you can buy inexpensive 4K TVs from the company but you can also spend thousands on the latest 8K technology or a Neo QLED TV. Whatever your plans, we’ve picked out some core highlights below so you can save big on what’s out there.

Samsung 50-inch TU690T 4K TV —

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K TV —

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV —

Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV —

Samsung 85-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV —

Best Samsung OLED TV deals

Samsung offers a few select OLED TVs which are great if that’s the technology you want. OLED panels are full of self-lit pixels so that each pixel on screen can light up individually from the others. It leads to a great image with deep blacks and vibrant colors all possible within one scene so you don’t miss a thing. Samsung makes some of the best OLED TVs around so it’s worth checking them out.

Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV —

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV —

Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED TV —

Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV —

Best Samsung QLED TV deals

Samsung is best known for its QLED range. Such TVs are brighter than OLED panels and often high quality but they’re also more affordable than anything OLED-based. They work by adding a layer of quantum dots to the TV’s LED backlight with those quantum dots emitting their own light once they’re exposed to light. Bright and vibrant, you get a better picture quality than standard 4K.

Samsung 43-inch Q60C QLED TV —

Samsung 65-inch Q60C QLED TV —

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED TV —

Samsung 85-inch QE1C QLED TV —

Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV —

Best Samsung Frame TV deals

The Samsung Frame TV range is seriously stylish. Designed to be wall-mounted, it looks great and fits into the aesthetic of your home right down to having customizable bezels so you can find one that suits your style. They’re also great TVs in their own right thanks to being highly competent QLED TVs so they’re the perfect combination of features.

Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED TV —

Should you buy a Samsung TV?

Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from so, simply put, yes — buy a Samsung TV. Well regarded in every way, whether you’re buying a cheaper 4K TV or a high-end 8K TV as a future investment, you’re going to be impressed with what Samsung has to offer.

What’s most important in your buying process is figuring out what you can afford. If you can, buy an OLED or QLED TV from Samsung as the picture quality is so much better than standard 4K. Of course, if you’re just kitting out a bedroom or similar, you’ll be fine with 4K but investing in a good TV for your living room is important if you can afford to.

Don’t forget to check what size will work best in your living space and also think about if there are any key features that are must haves for you. In particular, gamers will want to make sure there’s a dedicated gaming mode to lower input lag and decrease motion blur.

