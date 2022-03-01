Best TV Deals for March 2022

If you want to binge-watch the best Netflix movies, catch up with shows like The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus, or live stream UFC fights, the reality is that you need a good TV to enjoy it properly. Yeah, you can watch ESPN+, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and other popular streaming apps on your laptop or mobile device, and as convenient as that may be when you’re on the go, nothing beats kicking back on your living room couch and enjoying your favorite shows, movies, and sports on a nice big 4K TV. A good one doesn’t have to cost you a fortune, either, so if you want to upgrade your home theater experience with a new television, we’ve got a hand-picked selection of the best TV deals right here.

Today’s Best TV Deals

Hisense 50-Inch U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K Android TV — $450, was $500

— Insignia 65-Inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV — $490, was $570

— Vizio 70-Inch V-Series 4K Smart TV — $600, was $700

— LG 55-Inch C1 Series 4K OLED webOS TV — $1,300, was $1,500

Why Buy

Quantum ULED panel offers a crisp, color-accurate picture

50 inches is an ideal size for smaller spaces or as a secondary TV

Android TV software interfaces seamlessly with other Android and Google devices

Includes voice remote with Google Assistant

If you need a mid-sized television for a smaller common room or maybe as a secondary set for a bedroom or playroom, this 50-inch Hisense U6G Series Android TV should do the trick. It’s more than just a cheap 4K smart TV, though: This one features a Quantum ULED panel, which offers some enhancements over standard LED-backlit panels and is a nice feature to see on a TV that’s this affordable.

Hisense’s proprietary Quantum ULED panel, while not an actual quantum-dot screen, utilizes an array of software that adjusts things like color, contrast, motion blur, and brightness on the fly. This is designed to provide a picture that is optimized for whatever content you happen to be enjoying at the time, be it an action movie, a slow-burning drama series, or even some video gaming.

The Hisense 50-inch U6G Series 4K TV also comes loaded with Android TV software, which gives you easy access to all of your content libraries through the most popular streaming apps. It even includes a handy voice remote that allows you to interface with Google Assistant via voice commands, and you can integrate the TV into a broader Google-based smart-home ecosystem if you have something like a Google Nest smart speaker.

Insignia 65-Inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV — $490, was $570

Why Buy

65 inches is an ideal size for most living rooms

Fire TV software is great for those who use Amazon Prime

Built-in Alexa with voice remote

Plenty of input ports for external devices like gaming consoles

For most living rooms, 65 inches might just be the perfect size for a television — and this Insignia F30 Series Fire TV is the perfect price as well. It features Amazon’s Fire TV streaming software, which is ideal for Prime members (who probably already use Prime TV) but is also great for anybody else looking to stream popular services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and many others.

As you’d expect from a Fire TV, it also comes with a voice remote and Amazon’s Alexa AI assistant right out of the box, meaning you can control your entertainment with vocal commands and sync it with other Alexa-powered devices like an Echo speaker. This even allows you to control other Alexa-compatible devices you might own right through the TV without having to use your Echo speaker at all.

The Insignia F30 Fire TV is fitted for 400mm × 300mm VESA mounts for hanging on a wall if desired (which is always our recommendation for a more streamlined home theater experience). You’ve also got three HDMI ports along with a composite AV connection, which should be more than enough for you to hook up devices like a Blu-ray player and any gaming console(s) you own.

Vizio 70-Inch V-Series 4K Smart TV — $600, was $700

Why Buy

70 inches is suitable for large living rooms and home theaters

Works seamlessly with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa devices for smart home integration

WatchFree+ offers hundreds of free TV channels

Auto Game Mode optimizes picture and reduces input lag while gaming

Want something even bigger? For a larger common area or more advanced home theater setup, this Vizio V-Series 4K TV is a great option. At 70 inches, it’s big enough to deliver a cinematic experience without being too overwhelming for your room — or for your wallet. But aside from being big and beautiful, the 70-inch Vizio V-Series TV has some neat features under the hood.

It’s designed to sync up with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, allowing you to seamlessly integrate it with your other smart home devices if you have any (or plan to get any in the future). Vizio’s SmartCast software gives you on-demand access to all of your content libraries across popular streaming services, and you also get to enjoy hundreds of free TV channels for shows, movies, news, and sports with WatchFree+ — no subscription fee required.

Some technological touches include Vizio’s picture-optimizing IQ Active Processor, which can upscale legacy content to make it look smoother and more crisp on a 4K panel (in other words, your old media won’t look “stretched out” and pixelated on your newer, larger TV). The V-Gaming Engine and Auto Game Mode also enhance your gaming, automatically adjusting the TV’s settings to reduce input lag for a smoother experience when it’s time to kick back with some video games.

LG 55-Inch C1 Series 4K OLED webOS TV — $1,300, was $1,500

Why Buy

OLED panel delivers best-in-class picture quality

Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility is great for fast-paced gaming

Comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in

Good price for an OLED TV

Most 4K TVs, including all of the above picks, feature standard LED (light-emitting diode) backlighting. The LG C1 Series TV instead features an OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, panel. This technology was patented and remains solely produced by LG — other brands who sell OLED TVs source their panels from LG — and delivers what is easily the most crisp, clear, vibrant, and color-accurate picture you can find on a consumer-grade television today.

With standard LED backlighting, the screen is lit up from the back and sides. This often result in “light bleed” and poor contrast during dark scenes. Instead, an OLED panel utilizes thousands of particles that light up independently of one another. The result is a brighter, more colorful picture with nearly perfect dynamic contrast, because parts of the panel can be entirely turned off (and thus black) while the screen is on. If all that sounds complicated, just know that if you want the best picture you can get, an OLED TV like this one is probably what you want.

As far as smart features go, the LG C1 Series has them in spades. It comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built right in, allowing you to control the TV and other synced compatible devices with just your voice. It’s also great for gaming, as it features both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync anti-screen-tearing technologies as well as a Game Optimizer and Auto Low-Latency Mode to keep everything running smoothly during intense gaming sessions. The LG 55-Inch C1 Series 4K smart TV pretty much does it all, and at a very good price for an OLED TV.

