Can’t find a Stanley? These Hydro Flask tumblers are 13% off today

Everyone is obsessed with Stanley flasks right now thanks to the recent TikTok trend making them seem even more essential to your life. Thanks to that, finding a Stanley flask is pretty tough at the moment so what’s next? That’s where Hydro Flask comes in. Hydro Flask is a highly reputable brand that makes travel tumblers that are very similar looking to the coveted Stanley. Even better, they’re 13% off at Amazon right now so you can buy one from just $35. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading or simply tap the buy button below to make a purchase.

Why you should buy a Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler

Hydro Flask makes some of the best travel flasks around thanks to them being super stylish while also being very simple to use, right down to being easy to clean as well. You can easily take them into the office before heading out for an evening hike, or pretty much anything else you can think of.

Recommended Videos

Each flask has TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation which protects the temperature for many hours. They also have a snug and secure splash-resistant Press-In straw lid with the straw being highly flexible for all your needs. A strong ergonomic handle gives you something reliable to grip to while you carry it around throughout your day but it doesn’t get in the way of storage with the flask fitting most cupholders. The standard size has a capacity of 32 ounces which should be suitable for most needs.

Working well as one of the best water bottles as well as the best insulated water bottles too, it’s suitably versatile whether you plan on consuming hot or cold beverages. Its Color Last powder coat is durable and sweat-free while it’s made from 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel for durability and no flavor transfer. It’s dishwasher-safe as well.

Available in many different colors, the Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler is the perfect gift to yourself or others. It’s versatile and the kind of thing you’ll be carrying around with you all day long. Usually costing from $40, the range is currently down to from $35 at Amazon so this is a good time to buy if you’ve previously missed out on buying a Stanley flask.

Editors' Recommendations