How to clean your hydro flask for tang-free hydration

Use these household items to clean your Hydro Flask and keep your water fresh

Tom Kilpatrick
By

Hydro Flasks are as popular as ever, and with good reason. These insulated water bottles are the ideal hydration companion for every occasion, whether you're hitting the trail, getting your sweat on at the gym, or trying to cut back on the soda you drink in the office. There's no doubt that staying hydrated is better for your body and your mind, so it's only natural that you take your Hydro Flask with you everywhere.

But how often do you clean your Hydro Flask? If you only drink water out of it, it might not even cross your mind that you should be washing it. And while insulated water bottles don't take on the flavor of juices or hot beverages in the same way as a plastic bottle, you can still end up with the water bottle funk that tastes like you've filled up from a pond. And don't get me started on hot drinks. Ever had a coffee in your Hydro Flask? It's hard to get that flavor out. Cleaning your hydro flask with soap and water might be acceptable for general use, but if you want to remove the taste and tang of old drinks or keep your water pure and fresh, here's how to clean hydro flasks properly.

How to clean hydro flasks for fresh tasting water

Getting your hands on a proper Hydro Flask cleaning set — consisting of a bottle, straw, and lid cleaning brushes — helps you to clean your Hydro Flask. When you're cleaning a flask or any hydration packs you must use a clean brush. Seriously, keep a separate cleaning setup just for these. You'll thank us for it.

Step 1: For general cleaning, pour 1/2 cup of distilled white vinegar into your flask. Swill this around and leave it to sit for five minutes before rinsing it with warm water. Repeat this if necessary.

Step 2: If you don't want to use vinegar, you can use Lemon instead. This is an excellent cleaner with anti-microbial agents. Squeeze half a lemon into your Hydro Flask and fill the rest with warm water. Leave for half an hour, rinse, and leave your flask to dry.

Step 3: For stubborn stains or tangs — think black coffee — mix 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda with a small amount of warm water to make a paste. Dip your bottle brush into this paste and scrub your Hydro Flask with it to remove the stain. Rinse with warm water and remove all the paste remnants before use.

Here's what you shouldn't do to clean your Hydro Flask

If you want to keep your Hydro Flask in great condition, you need to know the best way to handle it. First of all, never store your Hydro Flask inside the freezer. Instead of cooling your drink, it will deteriorate the condition of the bottle. This is because the double-wall vacuum insulation of the Hydro Flask protects the temperature on the inside. If you want colder drinks, put some ice cubes in it instead — you'll be surprised that they barely melt even after a lot of time has passed.

Another important thing is that when you clean the cap, no matter what type of cap you have (flex, wide-flat, stainless steel flap, or loop), you should avoid putting it in the dishwasher. Dishwasher soap can easily get stuck in the cap's smaller areas, which can lead to mold or affect how your beverages taste. To clean your cap properly, hand washing is still preferred. Use hot, soapy water, rinse the cap thoroughly, then let it air dry. You should also avoid using chlorine or bleach when cleaning your Hydro Flask because it can affect the bottle's stainless steel. Hydro Flasks, when properly cleaned and maintained, can last for a long time.

With a sparkly clean Hydro Flask, you can stay hydrated without health risks. Remember to wash your flask regularly for the purest hydration possible.

