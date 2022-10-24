Avoid becoming a host for a hungry leech

If you’ve ever watched the classic 1986 Rob Reiner film Stand by Me — inspired by a Stephen King story called “The Body” — then you’re well aware of leeches. Okay, so chances are that even if you’ve not seen that film you still know what a leech is, you’re just a little less scarred and don’t wake up at night with visions of leeches hanging from your skin. Understandably, these gruesome blood-suckers get a bad rap. But they just want to feed; is it all that bad? Well, they can carry all sorts of diseases, and the anticoagulant in their blood doesn’t do them any favors.

It also doesn’t help their case that for thousands of years, “doctors” used leeches to bleed patients suffering with everything from the Bubonic Plague to insomnia to pneumonia to halitosis — probably. People believed that bloodletting could help re-balance the body’s “humors,” the vital fluids that worked in concert to maintain proper health. But in reality, it just left us with an overwhelming fear for anything that hangs from our legs and bites — sorry suctions — through our skin. A leech bite is usually not dangerous, but you still need to know how to remove one safely. If you’ve got one hanging from you right now, maybe skip down a few sections to learn to remove it, but if you’ve got a little time let’s learn a little more about these suckers.

What is a leech, anyway?

In a scientific sense, leeches are members of the annelid phylum — also known as segmented worms — and are a distant cousin of the benign earthworm. This is in the same way as a stockbroker could be related to a heavy metal guitarist. In a broader sense, they are nightmarish bloodsuckers who bite you and cling on. Except they don’t. They don’t even bite. Leeches use their three blade-like teeth to chew or scrape open a y-shaped wound on their host before suctioning onto the body to feed. That’s much better than a bite, right?

Perhaps not. But what is mildly reassuring is the knowledge that an entire quarter of species of leeches don’t actually feed by sucking the blood of the host. The fact that they eat the entire animal instead doesn’t sound like reassurance, but a leech would have a hard time eating an entire human body. Of the roughly 700 species of leech, fewer than 100 live on the land, and around the same number reside in salt water. That means that the rest of them live in freshwater — mainly in stagnant pools and shallower rivers — and this is where you’re most likely to come into contact with them.

Are leech bites dangerous?

Generally, no. Most leech bites result in a minor flesh wound and some bleeding. But so long as you have a first aid kit on hand to stem the flow of blood, you won’t suffer any long-term effects. They can bleed a lot though. In fact, because leeches release an anti-coagulant to prevent blood clotting and make it easier to feed, you can bleed for up to ten hours from a leech bite.

Unless you get hundreds of leeches on you all at once, you’re not about to bleed out from leeches. And even the deepest of sleepers is going to notice hundreds of bites — sorry, scrapes — happening at the same time, despite the best efforts of the leeches and their anesthesia. No, in reality, leech bites are not dangerous, but the danger comes from improper removal. Unlike humans, the digestive system of a leech does not sterilize its gut and a squeezed or startled leech can regurgitate the contents of its gut into the wound as they are removed. Given that you don’t know what these suckers have been feeding on before, you never know what they might be harboring, so proper removal is important to avoid infection, especially if you’re deep into your backpacking trip.

How to avoid leech bites

As with all backcountry survival techniques, avoidance is better than a cure. Not getting bitten by a leech is always going to be a better option than knowing how to safely remove them. Remember that with leeches, a little like bears and other animals, you’re going into its home, so you can’t really blame it for being interested in you.

To avoid leeches, you basically want to limit their access to your skin where possible. Tucking your hiking pants into your long hiking socks and your shirt into your pants can reduce this, but a proper pair of anti-leech socks is the best way to go. These might look like oversized gators — or trousers fit for the circus — but they provide the best protection against these bloodsuckers. What’s more, if you do have a leech climbing up your leg, you can usually spot it early and remove it.

You can create your own repellent if you don’t have the proper gear by using Deet or insect repellant on your tucked-in clothing to deter them. Leeches also dislike tobacco, and you can create a tobacco spray by crushing the leaves in water and spraying it onto your body, though you might find this just as repellant as the leeches do. The best option is to check regularly for leeches and try to avoid going for a cooling dip in squalid-looking pools, no matter how warm you are.

How to remove a leech

So you’ve found a leech on you. Well, that sucks, but if you act quickly and remove it properly, you’ll be just fine.

Identify the anterior sucker/mouth of the leech, which is usually at the narrower end of the animal. Use a flat, blunt object — ideally a credit card or other similar tool though a fingernail can suffice — and slowly but firmly slide the edge between the sucker and the skin. Once the suction breaks and the leech’s head detaches, grab the body with your fingers to dislodge the posterior sucker — or dig under it with your flat, broad implement — and then throw that thing as hard and far as you can! Or actually, just drop it back into the water gently — horrifying as they may be, leeches are just another one of earth’s creatures and they mean you no personal harm.

Leeches usually only feed for half an hour or so, and once full will generally drop off by themselves. If you have no other means of removal, you can always just let it feed — though perhaps not if there are loads of them.

Once the leech is off, clean the bite with water and an antiseptic. Dry the area, then clean again —ideally with hydrogen peroxide, which can reduce the effects of the anticoagulant.

How not to remove a leech

People remove leeches in all sorts of ways, the most common being with a terrified swatting and/or grabbing before reason has set in. If you roughly yank a leech off your skin, you run the risk of causing it to vomit out potentially bacteria-filled blood, as mentioned before.

Other common but inadvisable leech removal techniques include burning it with a flame or with the embers of a cigar or cigarette or dumping salt or vinegar over the animal. These approaches will get the leech off, but they increase the risk of infection for you, and they’re needlessly cruel to the animal.

Editors' Recommendations