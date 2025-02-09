4 best campgrounds on U.S. national wildlife refuges

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kenai National Wildlife Refuge (Alaska) Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge (Montana) Desert National Wildlife Refuge (Nevada) Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge (Oklahoma)

National parks are well known for their beauty and experiences, but one of the worst parts about them is the high probability of crowds, especially for more iconic attractions. That’s one reason why I prefer to visit national wildlife refuges instead. While they might not be as well known, these four refuges offer top-notch experiences that rival anything you’ll find at national parks.

According to the U.S. Department of Interior, our wildlife refuge system protects 571 conservation areas across the country. Even though they’re not as trendy to visit, staying at these campgrounds on U.S. national wildlife refuges will be an adventure your crew won’t forget.

Recommended Videos

Kenai National Wildlife Refuge (Alaska)

If you’re crazy enough to only plan a few nights in Alaska, the best place to experience a good chunk of the state’s natural wonder is at Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. It’s been dubbed “Alaska in miniature,” and for good reason. The 2 million-acre park encompasses much of the state’s iconic landscape, from northern boreal forest and mountain tundra to glaciers and ice fields. It’s also home to virtually all of Alaska’s best-known species, including wolves, black and brown bears, moose, eagles, and other birds.



Here, there are several campgrounds to choose from, and they are all first-come, first-served. Free backcountry camping is available year-round a quarter mile away from the Skulk Lake area on Swanson River and Swan Lake roads. You can also camp at the Russian River Access Area or the Hidden Lake Campground.

Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge (Montana)

It’s a fact that Montana is the most beautiful of all the continental states (look it up), so it should come as no surprise that the state claims the most amazing refuge in the country. Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge is arguably the most remote park in the country, with breathtaking scenery to match. From lower grasslands to pristine forests and the 10,000-foot Centennial Mountains, you have a stunning backdrop against which to pitch your tent.

All of this, coupled with its proximity to Yellowstone National Park, bolsters an ecosystem rich with bears, badgers, wolves, pronghorns, and more than 230 bird species, including eagles, sandhill cranes, and peregrine falcons. Only two primitive campgrounds lie within the refuge. Time your visit right and you could have either one all to yourself.

There are only two established campgrounds at Red Rock Lakes, and they are all first-come, first-served. Be aware that Upper Lake Campground can’t accommodate larger vehicles like RVs and large camping trailers due to tight turns, so if you’re planning on hauling rig, head to River Marsh Campground, which can accommodate larger vehicles.

Desert National Wildlife Refuge (Nevada)

Nevada’s rugged desert landscape has been home to people for thousands of years, and much of it hasn’t changed in that time. The best place to experience its vastness and awe-inspiring nature is at the appropriately named Desert National Wildlife Refuge. This 1.6 million-acre expanse in southern Nevada spans six major mountain ranges and is home to 320 species of birds and more than 500 species of plants.

Visitors may also spot collared lizards, mountain lions, and bighorn sheep. There are only six primitive campsites within the refuge, each with just a picnic table, tent pad, and a fire pit. Vault toilets are provided, but there’s no running water, so remember to bring (plenty of) your own. The best part? Overnight camping here is free. Just make sure you have four-wheel drive on your high-clearance vehicle.

Desert Pass Campground is located on Mormon Well Road. There are six campsites here that are first-come, first-served, but there is no potable water here so make sure you bring more than enough for you and your crew.

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge (Oklahoma)

If you love prairies and granite mountains, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is the place to go. This area is best known for spotting “Mountain Boomer” lizards, prairie dogs, bison, longhorn, and Rocky Mountain elk. There’s also plenty to do, including fishing, hiking, kayaking, and of course, camping. Originally established in 1901, President William McKinley originally created this area to be a forest reserve. Today, it’s considered one of the oldest wildlife reserves in the country, spanning almost 60,000 acres of public land.

Here, there are two campgrounds available. The Doris Campground has both individual and group sites that range from $12 per night to $30 per night. The Fawn Creek Campground is reserved for organized youth groups, but backcountry camping is also available in the Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area, provided that you have a permit.

Escaping the crowds isn’t as hard as you may think. Try heading to one of these fantastic camping locations instead! Wildlife refuges have so much to offer, and you won’t have any photo bombers in your pictures as everyone else crowds into other nearby parks like a pack of sardines. While you visit, make sure to follow the seven principles of leave no trace so these refuges can remain pristine for generations to come.