Golden hour goals: New study reveals the best U.S. beaches for picture-perfect sunsets

Breathtaking evening views across the U.S.

By
sunset on beach
Sides Imagery / Pexels

Looking to capture the perfect golden hour glow photos or experience a “Hozier’s yell” moment? A new study reveals the best U.S. beaches for picture-perfect sunsets. Conducted by Gourmet Marketing, a specialized hotel marketing agency, the study analyzed visitor reviews from the top-rated beaches in every U.S. coastal state, using public review data from major travel and tourism platforms.

Each beach was ranked based on the percentage of reviews that specifically mentioned the word “sunset” or related terms. Here’s where to travel to for a timeless beach sunset that won’t disappoint.

Top 5 U.S. beaches for golden hour

  1. Sunset Beach, New Jersey – 38.1% Sunset Mentions: Located on the Delaware Bay in Cape May County, more than a third of all reviewers mention the sunset here.
  2. Mayflower Beach, Massachusetts – 30.2% Sunset Mentions: Famous for its expansive tidal flats and shallow pools that reflect the fading light like glass, it’s a favorite for families during the day and romantic sunset seekers by night.
  3. Herring Cove Beach, Massachusetts – 25.5% Sunset Mentions: Although it’s on the Atlantic, the westward orientation of the tip of Cape Cod lets you catch a rare East Coast sunset over open water. Visitors call it “magical”.
  4. First Beach (La Push), Washington – 25.0% Sunset Mentions: Located on the Quileute Reservation in La Push, WA, offers jagged sea stacks and misty driftwood-covered shores.
  5. Dubois Beach, Connecticut – 21.7% Sunset Mentions: Reviewers describe the harbor views and peaceful ambiance as “underrated,” and they’re not kidding. Proof that you don’t need an oceanfront panorama to enjoy a jaw-dropping sunset.

Beyond the top 5, the other best sunset beaches in the U.S. include Golden Gardens Park in Washington, Front Beach in Mississippi, St. Pete Beach in Florida, Compo Beach in Connecticut, and Cape Charles Beach, Virginia.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content.

