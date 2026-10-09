DELSEY PARIS just unveiled its iconic Chatelet Air 2.0 Collection in burgundy

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, iconic French luggage brand DELSEY PARIS has just unveiled its iconic Chatelet Air 2.0 collection in Burgundy. This iconic line-up has many colors, though this new release marks a special addition as part of a limited-edition collection that includes:

23-Inch Expandable Carry-On Suitcase ($349.99) – Designed to fit most domestic airline overhead compartments, the carry-on offers organized interior compartments, odor-resistant lining, laundry and shoe bags, shock-absorbing corners, a USB charging port, and a TSA-approved lock. Unlike the standard model, this version is expandable, giving you extra packing space when you need it.

Designed to fit most domestic airline overhead compartments, the carry-on offers organized interior compartments, odor-resistant lining, laundry and shoe bags, shock-absorbing corners, a USB charging port, and a TSA-approved lock. Unlike the standard model, this version is expandable, giving you extra packing space when you need it. 30-Inch Expandable Check-In Suitcase ($449.99) – This checked suitcase features expandable capacity, giving you extra packing flexibility when you need it. It offers effortless maneuverability with double spinner wheels and enhanced security through the DELSEY patented SECURITECH® zipper, which is three times stronger than standard zippers.

This checked suitcase features expandable capacity, giving you extra packing flexibility when you need it. It offers effortless maneuverability with double spinner wheels and enhanced security through the DELSEY patented SECURITECH® zipper, which is three times stronger than standard zippers. Beauty Case ($149.99) – The Chatelet Air 2.0 Beauty Case features a textured basketweave polycarbonate shell with vegan leather trim. The smart band slides over luggage handles, while the soft-grip top handle and adjustable padded shoulder strap offer flexible carrying options. Inside, a removable divider, elastic pockets, and a water-resistant wet pocket keep cosmetics organized. The antimicrobial-treated soft lining eliminates odors and bacteria.

“Burgundy brings an extraordinary depth and tactile warmth to the Chatelet Air 2.0 silhouette. Coming from a fashion background, I view luggage through the lens of proportion, texture, and lasting allure. The rich Burgundy finish beautifully highlights our signature chevron detailing and faux-leather accents, creating a striking statement for travelers who want their gear to reflect a strong sense of personal style,” says Albert Engler, Chief Design & Brand Director at DELSEY PARIS.

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“While fashion trends fluctuate every few months, a suitcase is a long-term companion intended to be a stylish witness to years of travel. Designing for decades requires classic lines, high-grade materials, and subtle refinements that age gracefully. The Burgundy Chatelet Air 2.0 avoids short-lived fads in favor of an enduring Parisian aesthetic that will look just as current and refined twenty years from now.”