Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel
  3. News

DELSEY PARIS just unveiled its iconic Chatelet Air 2.0 Collection in burgundy

DELSEY PARIS Adds a Luxe Burgundy Hue to Its Chatelet Air 2.0 Collection

By
Baggage, Suitcase, Machine
Delsey Paris

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, iconic French luggage brand DELSEY PARIS has just unveiled its iconic Chatelet Air 2.0 collection in Burgundy. This iconic line-up has many colors, though this new release marks a special addition as part of a limited-edition collection that includes:

  • 23-Inch Expandable Carry-On Suitcase ($349.99) – Designed to fit most domestic airline overhead compartments, the carry-on offers organized interior compartments, odor-resistant lining, laundry and shoe bags, shock-absorbing corners, a USB charging port, and a TSA-approved lock. Unlike the standard model, this version is expandable, giving you extra packing space when you need it.
  • 30-Inch Expandable Check-In Suitcase ($449.99) – This checked suitcase features expandable capacity, giving you extra packing flexibility when you need it. It offers effortless maneuverability with double spinner wheels and enhanced security through the DELSEY patented SECURITECH® zipper, which is three times stronger than standard zippers.
  • Beauty Case ($149.99) – The Chatelet Air 2.0 Beauty Case features a textured basketweave polycarbonate shell with vegan leather trim. The smart band slides over luggage handles, while the soft-grip top handle and adjustable padded shoulder strap offer flexible carrying options. Inside, a removable divider, elastic pockets, and a water-resistant wet pocket keep cosmetics organized. The antimicrobial-treated soft lining eliminates odors and bacteria. 
Delsey Paris
Delsey Paris

“Burgundy brings an extraordinary depth and tactile warmth to the Chatelet Air 2.0 silhouette. Coming from a fashion background, I view luggage through the lens of proportion, texture, and lasting allure. The rich Burgundy finish beautifully highlights our signature chevron detailing and faux-leather accents, creating a striking statement for travelers who want their gear to reflect a strong sense of personal style,” says Albert Engler, Chief Design & Brand Director at DELSEY PARIS.

Recommended Videos

“While fashion trends fluctuate every few months, a suitcase is a long-term companion intended to be a stylish witness to years of travel. Designing for decades requires classic lines, high-grade materials, and subtle refinements that age gracefully. The Burgundy Chatelet Air 2.0 avoids short-lived fads in favor of an enduring Parisian aesthetic that will look just as current and refined twenty years from now.”

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a Features Writer at The Manual, where she specializes in food, beverage, and travel content. She focuses on weaving… Read Full Bio
Travel
The crossroads of luxury and discovery: Abercrombie & Kent finds it with Kitirua Plains Lodge
Nature, Outdoors, Sky

I’ve never been much of an office guy. Cubicles scare me. Quotas loom on distant horizons and attack me nightly in my sleep. I have always felt that I was meant to be a guy who took to the world like a knock-off of Alan Quartermain…adventuring his way across a continent in search of something other men could never find. Of course, when reality hit me in my younger years, I gave the office thing the old college try and discovered very quickly that I wasn’t cut out for it.

A little over a decade ago, Tom Cruise portrayed Jack Reacher as the titular wanderer. During the film, he looked across the courtyard into an office building and asked the female lead to look at all the workers in their cubicles, to point out the ones who are free. That moment stuck with me, and ever since, I have been chasing the meaning of true freedom. Now, the problem is I also like nice things. A nice suit. A great cocktail. A stellar resort. So, it is hard to find all in one place and quench the thirst of discovery.

Read more
Travel
These 4 Marriott hotels infuse luxury and wellness into Peru’s most iconic stops
peru hotels

What if Peru hotels offered more than a place to rest your head? What if walking through their halls felt like perusing an art gallery, surrendering into a retreat space, or unearthing history in a classroom? For me, when I’m heading to a country as fascinating and dense as Peru, this is the much-needed counterbalance between long days exploring layers of culture, ruins, and cuisine. 

Marriott rises to the occasion with a suite of hotels that extend beyond the generic luxury experience. Their luxury properties infuse local culture and restoration right into your room. This, paired with their signature Feel Well Experience Package, makes the hotel a destination rather than a waiting room, cross-pollinating with each location instead of walling it out. 

Read more
Travel
This growing sport is way more exciting than NASCAR: VIP PBR Rattler Days Experience
Rider representing the Austin Gamblers riding a bull at PBR Rattler Days Event 2026

The thing I love about NASCAR is the intensity, and the way the whole team relies on each other to be perfect down to the millisecond. I did not expect bull-riding to make that feel slow. After a visit to Winnebago and the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Rattler Days event in Fort Worth, I have to say, bull riding is more exciting (and even more dangerous) than the high-speed races at NASCAR. I can’t thank Can-Am enough for inviting me out for a spectacular couple of days to experience it all for the very first time.

During my stay in the Fort Worth area, Can-Am connected me with the “World’s Greatest Cowboy” Dale Brisby. It’s partly because of him and his social media presence that bull riding has grown as much as it has, becoming its own sport apart from the rodeo scene. With shows like Yellowstone and Brisby’s Netflix special, How to Be a Cowboy gaining popularity, the call to experience Western culture has exploded. Here’s a first-timer’s impression of it all. 

Read more