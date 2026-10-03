Stubble & Co drops its first-ever hardshell luggage collection for fall travel

UK-based performance brand Stubble & Co., known for its functional, stylish, and durable bags, just dropped a new hardshell luggage collection just in time for fall travel. As fall travel picks up and holiday trips start to fill the calendar, this new addition marks the brand’s first-ever hardshell collection and expansion into the luggage category. Designed with the same understated aesthetic and focus on durability that runs through the rest of the brand, Hardshell is made for frequent travelers who want their suitcase to hold up trip after trip.

The Stubble & Co. collection is built from aerospace-grade polycarbonate and features Hinomoto multi-terrain wheels, repairable components, and a streamlined design that keeps things functional without feeling overly technical. The Hardshell Pro 40L also features an aluminum ProFrame for travelers who want added structure and protection. The brand’s co-founders were first inspired during a trip to the Philippines and officially launched their first products in 2017, with a mission to create rugged, long-lasting bags for active lifestyles and travel.

What’s in the hardshell luggage collection

Hardshell 40L ($360) – A compact carry-on designed for streamlined packing and easy maneuverability.

– A compact carry-on designed for streamlined packing and easy maneuverability. Hardshell 95L ($575) – A roomy checked suitcase for longer trips and heavier packing.

– A roomy checked suitcase for longer trips and heavier packing. Hardshell 100L ($675) – The largest option in the core collection for extended travel.

– The largest option in the core collection for extended travel. Hardshell Pro 40L ($490) – A more structured carry-on with an aluminum ProFrame for added strength and rigidity.

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All sizes in the hardshell collection are available in four finishes, including Black, Midnight Blue, Sand, and Transit Green.