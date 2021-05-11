How Do You Clean a Smelly or Moldy Cooler?

You use your cooler for pool parties, tailgates, and barbeques, so it’s bound to get dirty over time. When you forget or put off cleaning your cooler, it’s likely to be moldy or smelly due to grime, dirt, spills, and debris. This can expose you to food poisoning, so it’s vital to clean your cooler to keep the stored items fresh.

Most people use their coolers on the go, so it can be easy to forget to clean them. It’s advisable to empty and clean the cooler after each use to avoid building up mildew and stains. You’ll only realize it’s dirty and smelly when you want to use it. If you’re wondering how to clean a stained, moldy, or stinky cooler, we have you covered with some easy steps.

Related Guides

How to Clean a Moldy Cooler

Storing your cooler in an area with high moisture levels for an extended period is likely to result in mold growth. This is the last thing you’ll want to happen, but don’t fret. You can still clean it to remove the mold. Here is what you need to do:

What You Need

Warm water

Sponge

Liquid soap

Baking soda

Liquid bleach

Clean towel

Garden hose

Steps to Follow

Step 1: Wash the cooler normally with a garden hose to remove dirt, filth, and light stains.

Wash the cooler normally with a garden hose to remove dirt, filth, and light stains. Step 1: Create a cleaning solution using a gallon of warm water, three drops of liquid soap, and a cup of baking soda. Mix the solution well in a bucket.

Create a cleaning solution using a gallon of warm water, three drops of liquid soap, and a cup of baking soda. Mix the solution well in a bucket. Step 3: Soak the sponge in the solution and use it to scrub the interior surface of the cooler. Ensure you have scrubbed the solution onto the entire surface, and remember to clean the exterior as well.

Soak the sponge in the solution and use it to scrub the interior surface of the cooler. Ensure you have scrubbed the solution onto the entire surface, and remember to clean the exterior as well. Step 4: Use the garden hose to rinse the cooler thoroughly. If it has a drain, make sure you’ve opened it to allow seamless flow of soap residue and dirt.

Use the garden hose to rinse the cooler thoroughly. If it has a drain, make sure you’ve opened it to allow seamless flow of soap residue and dirt. Step 5: Mix equal parts of water and liquid bleach in a bucket

Mix equal parts of water and liquid bleach in a bucket Step 6: Dip a clean sponge into the solution and clean the cooler with the bleach to eliminate traces of mold. Apply the solution to every crevice and corner of the cooler.

Dip a clean sponge into the solution and clean the cooler with the bleach to eliminate traces of mold. Apply the solution to every crevice and corner of the cooler. Step 7: Allow the cooler to rest for about 10 minutes for the solution to work effectively.

Allow the cooler to rest for about 10 minutes for the solution to work effectively. Step 8: Use the garden hose to rinse the cooler. Be sure to confirm there are no traces of mold inside it. Wipe excess water using the towel and allow your cooler to dry in the open air with the lip open.

How to Clean a Stained or Smelly Cooler

Forgetting to clean your cooler gives it a stinking smell. Ordinary cleaning with water and soap isn’t enough to address the issue. Removing stains is the best way to prevent foul smells and mold in your cooler. Foods, water, and other liquids can stain your cooler, so you need to get rid of them as soon as possible. And remember to clean both the interior and exterior to prevent bacteria growth, which might contaminate your food. Then, let it dry adequately in the open air before storage.

What You Need

White vinegar

Lemon juice

Soft towel

Sponge

Toothbrush

Garden hose

Steps to Follow

Step 1: Rinse the cooler using a garden hose to remove loose dirt and identify stubborn stains.

Rinse the cooler using a garden hose to remove loose dirt and identify stubborn stains. Step 2: Use a liquid dishwasher and a wet sponge to scrub the bottom and walls of the cooler. Take the toothbrush and scrub the drain area and the lid gasket.

Use a liquid dishwasher and a wet sponge to scrub the bottom and walls of the cooler. Take the toothbrush and scrub the drain area and the lid gasket. Step 3: Rinse the loose filth with water.

Rinse the loose filth with water. Step 4: Mix equal parts of water and vinegar and use the solution to clean the cooler’s inner surfaces.

Mix equal parts of water and vinegar and use the solution to clean the cooler’s inner surfaces. Step 5: Allow the cooler to air outside for about 30 minutes, and then rinse it using the garden hose.

Allow the cooler to air outside for about 30 minutes, and then rinse it using the garden hose. Step 6: If there are any stubborn stains, use lemon juice to get rid of them. If the stains have gone, wipe off the cooler using the towel, and allow it to dry.

Editors' Recommendations