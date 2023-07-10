 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A mouthwatering coffee rub brisket will elevate any barbecue

The flavors of brisket and coffee combine to make your new favorite summertime recipe

Lindsay Parrill
Sam Slaughter
By and
Brisket
GregReese/Pixabay

Nothing beats a homemade brisket. Between the crispy bark, the melt-in-your-mouth fat, and the general awesomeness of cooked meat, it ranks near the top of the best possible things to put in your mouth. To help you make your own, we’ve got a great recipe from our friends at Traeger Grills to share with you.

This coffee-rubbed brisket takes some of the best things in the world — coffee, beef, and fire — and puts them all in one place (technically two places — your grill, followed by your mouth). Like any good brisket, this one takes time to cook — 9 hours, in fact — so it’s best to set aside an entire day to prep and then sit by the barbecue with a beer or four, taking in the sweet, sweet smells that will be coming off the grill. (Need some beer choices? We recommended these beers to pass the time.)

“Make that bark dark. Beef has our coffee rub written all over it. This brisket is generously injected and seasoned with our new rub mixture for a richness in flavor that’s simply unmatched,” said the folks at Traeger.

Related

For the purposes of this recipe, we used the Traeger Ironwood 885 grill. We also used hickory wood pellets to complete the rich, dark, and oh-so-irresistible flavor profile. 

Sliced brisket
jeffreyw/Pixabay

Slow-cooked brisket with Traeger coffee rub

(Prep time: 10 mins; cook time: 9 hours; serves: 8-12)

Recommended Videos

Ingredients:

  • 1 (15 pounds) full packet of beef brisket
  • 1/4 cup of Traeger Coffee Rub, divided
  • 5 cups of water
  • 4 tablespoons of salt

Method:

  1. Trim off the excess fat from the brisket, leaving a 1/4-inch cap on the bottom.
  2. Combine 2 tablespoons of coffee rub, 1 cup of water, and 2 tablespoons of salt in a small bowl, stirring until most of the salt is dissolved. Inject the brisket every square inch or so with the coffee rub mixture. Season the exterior of the brisket with the remaining rub and remaining salt.
  3. When you’re ready to cook, start the Traeger grill on “Smoke” with the lid open until the fire is established (4-5 minutes). Set the temperature to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and preheat, lid closed, for 10-15 minutes. (Note: hickory wood pellets are recommended for this recipe.)
  4. Place the brisket directly on the grill grate and cook for about 6 hours or until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
  5. Wrap the brisket in two layers of foil and pour in a 1/2 cup of water. Secure tin foil tightly to contain the liquid. Increase temperature to 275 degrees Fahrenheit and return to the grill. Cook an additional 3 hours or until the internal temperature reaches 204 degrees Fahrenheit.
  6. Remove the brisket from the grill. Let cool, then slice. Enjoy!
Sliced brisket
Luis Santoyo/Unsplash

Brisket tips and tricks

  • Coffee works so beautifully in a rub because of the flavor dance it does with the brisket. The meaty, smoky flavor of the brisket melding with the deep, earthy notes of coffee is the perfect balance.
  • Trimming meat properly is always important, but especially so when smoking. Be sure to trim your brisket evenly so the smoke penetrates the meat evenly.
  • Resting brisket is torturous, but an important step. Smoking is not a short process, and having to wait another half hour to an hour before cutting into that gorgeous piece of meat borders on cruel. But it’s vital that you let your meat rest after it’s cooked. As brisket cooks, the muscle fibers contract, and connective tissue breaks down. This causes the moisture in the meat to push outward. Resting after the cooking process allows this moisture to redistribute and settle back inside the meat where it belongs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Rodney Scott’s BBQ Rubs Are The Spice Your Barbecue Game Needs
Garlic Butter Pepper, Smoky Sweet Chile, and More For the Grill
BBQ Pitmaster and 2018 James Beard Winner Rodney Scott.

Anywhere you go late summer, you can smell burning coals in the air. Get close enough to any neighborhood or home, you’ll likely see barbecue smoke wafting between homes. The air is hot, NFL preseason is on, and the kids are getting ready to go back to school. That’s right: it’s grilling season.

September 3 marks National Tailgating day and for good reason: college football kicks off and the NFL opens the very next weekend. To celebrate the season, The Spice House, purveyor of fine powdered flavors, partnered with James Beard-winning chef, Rodney Scott, to bring you the best BBQ rubs and BBQ seasonings to sizzle away the summer’s dog days. On shelves now, this new collaborative range blends The Spice House’s best product with Scott’s signature style to elevate home barbecues nationwide.

Read more
A New Cookbook from a Leading Voice of West Coast Barbecue
Pitmaster Matt Horn stoking a fire for bbq.

Pitmaster Matt Horn is a self-taught craftsman. On most days, the California native is busy smoking and perfecting a unique culinary art -- West Coast-style barbecue. As a leading authority on this unique barbecue region, Horn's accolades are many, ranging from his acclaimed Horn Barbecue restaurant (awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand) in Oakland, California, to being named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs in America.

Now, Horn has authored a new cookbook,
Horn Barbecue: Recipes and Techniques from a Master of the Art of BBQ
, documenting every glorious detail of his distinctive style. The book is a testament to Horn's passion for the art of barbecue, a craft that represents a greater life purpose beyond the accolades.
"I just wanted to do something for once that wasn't driven by money, but something that touched my soul, something that really moved me," said Horn.
West Coast Style Barbecue
Pitmaster Matt Horn

Read more
Pitmaster Sam Jones’ Cornbread Recipe is Perfect for Any Barbecue
cornbread recipe sam jones whole hog bbq old fashioned

If you’ve ever been to a pig pickin’ in North Carolina – or really to any barbecue restaurant in any state — there is bound to be one side that will be gracing your plate more often than any other (except maybe coleslaw): cornbread. Originally a Native American dish, cornbread was adopted by the people of the Southern colonies and quickly became a staple for just about everyone.

Not all cornbreads are created equal, however. Baking time, ingredients (such as the addition of sugar), and the way it is cooked all differ, depending on where you are and who you ask.

Read more