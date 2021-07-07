How to Avoid Getting Sick While Camping

Even in the best of times when you’re home with everything you could need, getting sick is never easy or helpful. But when you’re out in the woods backpacking or camping, you definitely don’t want to get sick when you have limited resources. To help dispel one of the most common myths of camping illness and prevent the top common cause of illness, The Manual talked with Gates Richards, the Education Director of NOLS Wilderness Medicine. Richards holds a Masters of Education and is also a Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine which means he has achieved the highest level of practicing wilderness medicine in the field.

Now as the director of education at NOLS, the top industry-leading wilderness medicine academy, Richards uses incident data that goes back to 1985 to ensure its knowledge and curriculum cover the most prevalent issues people face outside. Tracking and using this data on non-motorized extended expedition travel allows NOLS to pick up illness trends early and take steps to prevent those issues from happening. It’s also why Richards and the company are among the top experts to explain how people can avoid getting sick while camping.

Don’t Worry About the Boiling Water Myth

Obviously, anyone who is camping needs to have a clean and reliable source of water. Fortunately, there are tons of easy ways to purify water these days so you can safely drink it. Whether you prefer a filtration system, tablets or drops, you can easily filter water while camping without having to boil it.

The need to boil water for a specific length of time and for an even longer period of time when at a high elevation is actually a common myth, Richards says. “The time it takes to bring water to a rolling boil (big bubbles coming off of the bottom) is enough exposure to high enough heat to kill off any pathogens. This holds true regardless of altitude. Yes, the boiling temperature of water drops as you ascend, but even at 18,000 feet, the temp and time combo is adequate,” he explained. So don’t count water treatment as the main cause for concern when it comes to getting sick while camping.

Focus on Hygiene

Instead, you should be focused on hygiene or “good old-fashioned cleanliness” as Richards puts it. “We have consistently found poor hygiene to be the leading cause of illness on backcountry trips,” he said. “For some reason, people think that they don’t need to wash their hands when they’re in the wilderness!” Clearly, this is not the case even though you don’t have access to a sink and soap like you would at home. But there are other basic hygiene practices in addition to washing your hands that will keep you from getting sick.

“Handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitizer, good kitchen practices such as not sharing utensils, cleaning dishes, and keeping anyone with the sniffles out of the cook role as well as good bathroom habits like going away from camp and washing hands afterward are the key preventative measures,” Richards says. These camping grooming and hygiene practices are all things you’d likely expect to do when you’re at home, and it holds true when living outdoors. The only change you really might have to implement is the type of soap or toothpaste you use while camping.

Adapt to Leave No Trace

Many things we use for personal hygiene such as toothpaste, soap, toilet paper, and more do not stand up to the Leave No Trace practice. So to make sure you’re living up to the best outdoor practices, you’ll need to learn them and adapt to ensure you’re leaving nature just as you found it rather than allowing environmental degradation to happen.

As for keeping things Leave No Trace while going to the bathroom, remember to walk 200 feet or 70 steps away from any water source to pee. You’ll need to walk the same distance from any water source and camp and dig an eight-inch deep hole to poop in the woods. This will keep the water source safe and help the waste to break down more quickly. Of course, always take a trash bin or bag that seals very well and is waterproof to pack out your toilet paper. And don’t forget to wash your hands after going to stay well. There are also portable camping showers for a more thorough clean.

