 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The secret to a successful hike? Choosing the right hiking underwear

Regulate temperature where it really matters and avoid chafe on the trail

Tom Kilpatrick
By
A man with a red backpack stands on a mountaintop looking over more mountains.
Lucas Clara / Unsplash

You wouldn’t build your house on poor foundations, would you? And yet so many people build their outdoor layering system on the wrong hiking underwear. You might be wearing hundreds of dollars worth of wicking layers, but you’re still likely to end up with too much heat in one of the most sensitive areas of your body. And then there’s the chafing; oh, the chafing.

Ingrained in the heads of most hikers and trail runners is the knowledge that cotton is off-limits. This means no cotton tees, hoodies, trousers, or socks. But underwear is more tricky. You already own it, but unfortunately, it’s probably all cotton. It’s time to change your underwear lineup. Trust me; you — and your boys — will thank yourself for it down the line.

Recommended Videos

Why does your hiking underwear matter?

Like all suitable outdoor clothing, the best underwear for hiking and trail running supports moisture and temperature management. This means wicking away excess sweat and expelling it through your hiking layers. Cotton underwear will saturate with sweat quickly, and excess moisture will sit against your skin rather than being wicked away. This sweat will affect your body’s temperature regulation — especially once you stop — and can lead to that well-known problem; the hiker’s chafe.

Related

Chafing is caused when moisture — in this instance sweat — sits between two body parts that rub together (I’m not going to go into detail here; use your imagination). Chafing on your thighs or elsewhere underneath cotton underwear is seriously sore, and if you’ve ever experienced it, you’ll know that it can be painful enough to stop you in your tracks. The right hiking underwear will go a long way toward preventing this, and you can pair this with anti-chafing salves.

saxx pouched underwear briefs
Saxx Underwear/Facebook

Getting the right hiking underwear

Choose the right material

Like other hiking layers, the best material for underwear includes merino and synthetic materials like nylon, which are usually blended with spandex or elastane for stretch. When comparing merino and nylon vs. cotton underwear, the wicking benefits and comfort management are as apparent as the rest of your layering system. They also have the added benefit of being quick drying, allowing you to wash them on the trail and reduce your pack weight by carrying fewer pairs of hiking underwear. Bonus points here go to Merino wool, which is odor resistant — to a point.

Choose the style you’re comfortable with

I won’t get into style here because the boxers vs. briefs debate is a personal preference. But when choosing your hiking underwear, I would suggest a mid-fit that balances ease of movement against enough support to prevent rubbing and chafing. You should look for seamless underwear or underwear with flatlock seams, as these won’t rub like raised seams will. And try to go for tagless options; otherwise, your washing instructions will rub against you with every step along the trail.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
Aum Gandhi reveals the secret health benefits of trail running
Discover the mind-body connection between running and the great outdoors
Trail runner jogging through mountains.

Brian Erickson, Unsplash Brian Erickson/Unsplash

In a world where the demands of daily life can leave us feeling overwhelmed and disconnected, finding effective ways to practice self-care and improve mental resilience has become more important than ever. One activity that has gained significant recognition for its positive impact on mental well-being is trail running. This sport combines the exhilaration of running with the tranquility of nature. 

Read more
Stock up on hiking and camping gear at the best places to shop for outdoor equipment deals
Boots, backpacks, bindings, backcountry survival gear, and more — get it all at the best possible prices
Hiking and outdoor gear

Most outdoor gear nowadays — especially the best outdoor gear — is designed to last for years, even decades, of use. Brands like Patagonia, for example, advertise products that are built to survive a lifetime. Hence shopping secondhand or even renting outdoor equipment is almost always a better alternative than buying new. It’s cheaper, helps keep perfectly functional hiking and camping gear out of our landfills, and limits the waste required to produce new products.

There are plenty of places to shop for outdoor gear, both online and off. But, if you're looking for the very best outlets to find dirt-cheap deals on all kinds of equipment, here are five of our favorites.

Read more
Looking for a new hiking spot? 340 miles have been added to the National Trails System
If you're an avid hiker in one of these states, it's time to lace up your boots!
A hiking trail through pine woods.

To celebrate Great Outdoors Month and National Trails Day (June 3), Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has designated nine new national recreation trails across the United States, adding 340 miles to the National Trails System. These hiking trails, located in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah, offer diverse landscapes and recreational opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts.

Here are the 9 newest trails to the National Trails System
If you already frequent one of these trails, you will likely see more trail markers, signs, and maintenance staff. Whether you're a hiker, biker, or runner, these newly added trails provide a gateway to explore the breathtaking beauty of the great outdoors. Check them out!
Vernon Bush Garden Trail in Alabama
Nestled in Jackson County, Alabama, the 1-mile Vernon Bush Garden Trail presents an opportunity for residents and visitors to reconnect with nature. With scenic lake views, picnic areas, and a rich variety of plant species, this trail offers a tranquil and ever-changing experience throughout the seasons. Whether you're seeking a refreshing walk or an immersive encounter with nature, the Vernon Bush Garden Trail is a must-visit destination.
Razorback Greenway in Arkansas
As the "Backbone of Northwest Arkansas," the Razorback Greenway stretches for 40 miles, connecting multiple communities. This shared-use trail offers access to local businesses, entertainment districts, world-class art museums, and the stunning beauty of the Ozark Mountains. 
Harris Greenway Trail in Georgia
The Harris Greenway Trail, spanning over five miles, is a paved multi-use trail that connects Tribble Mill Park to Harbins Park in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Perfect for recreation and exploring local parks, neighborhoods, and other trail systems, this trail offers a scenic and convenient path for outdoor activities. No matter what recreation you enjoy, the Harris Greenway Trail is a fantastic addition to the National Trails System.
Fabulous Fox! Water Trail in Illinois & Wisconsin
Spanning 158 miles and crossing the borders of southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail is a paradise for paddlers. With over 70 access points, this water trail allows visitors to explore the Fox River. Whether you're a novice or an experienced paddler, the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail promises an unforgettable adventure.
Crown Zellerbach Trail in Oregon
The Crown Zellerbach Trail, spanning 22 miles between Scappoose and Vernonia, Oregon, meanders through the stunning landscapes of the Coastal Range. This mostly gravel trail caters to hikers, bikers, and nature enthusiasts, providing exceptional recreational opportunities to enjoy Oregon’s scenic wonders.
Enterprise South Nature Park in Tennessee
Located near Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Enterprise South Nature Park encompasses 70 miles of walking and cycling paths that cater to all skill levels. With diverse terrains and lush woodlands, this park offers solitude and tranquility within close proximity to urban areas. Whether you're seeking a leisurely stroll or an intense mountain biking experience, the trails at Enterprise South Nature Park deliver unforgettable outdoor adventures.
Wilson Creek Trail in Texas
The Wilson Creek Trail in McKinney, TX, is a versatile trail system spanning nearly 10 miles. Along the trail, you'll discover amenities such as playgrounds, a disc golf course, an outdoor fitness court, and more. It's the perfect place to enjoy nature while staying active.
Iron Hills Trail System in Utah
Situated in the captivating landscape of southwest Utah, the Iron Hills Trail System spans an impressive 29 miles on Bureau of Land Management land. Renowned for its exceptional mountain biking opportunities, this trail system also caters to hikers, trail runners, equestrians, and wildlife enthusiasts. 
Old Highway 131 Trail in Wisconsin
Nestled in the heart of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, WI, the 4.5-mile Old Highway 131 Trail is a treasure trove of outdoor recreation opportunities. Whether you enjoy hiking, biking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing, this trail has it all. As you explore, you'll also encounter rich Indigenous culture and history.

Read more