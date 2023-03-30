 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Why wool base layers are a winter sports must-have item

Here's why you should avoid cotton at all costs and embrace the benefits of wool

Tom Kilpatrick
By

If there is one thing that every good outdoorsman knows, it’s that layers are key to dressing yourself in the winter. From your feet to your head, layers trap heat and manage moisture to keep you warm and dry. Or do they? Well, as with all of these things, they do if they’re done right, and that means having the right layers. But does the hallowed merino wool really matter as much as people say?

Well, yes, actually, it does. You might be thinking about all those times you went skiing in a cotton t-shirt and hoodie and got away with it, right? And cotton thermal underwear is a thing, too, right? Yep, right on both counts, but it doesn’t make it suitable for skiing, snowshoeing, winter hiking, or any other activities. Let me tell you why.

Related Videos
Shutterstock / by africa_pink

It’s awful cold in winter. That much is pretty obvious, so let’s start with the insulation benefits that wool has over its rival materials. Wool fibers are crimped — they have a wavy pattern along their length —  which allows them to create lots of pockets of air when they’re packed together. Merino wool fibers are much finer than those of normal wool and even wavier, so even an apparently thin layer of merino has loads of those insulating air pockets.

Related

It’s these thin fibers that allow companies like Outdoor Vitals to make merino wool baselayers so thin and lightweight — they have a merino hoodie that weighs just over five ounces! All that weight-saving warmth lets you move more freely and layer more effectively on the mountain, which brings us to our next and arguably more vital point.

Cotton is a great way to soak up water if you’re ever short on a sponge.

But it’s not so great if you’re trying to stave off hypothermia. In fact, it’s downright dangerous. Cotton kills, remember.

See, any moisture that has soaked into your layers — either from you sweating into them or from the snow — may not notice too much while you’re active, but once you stop, that moisture is all going to cool down quickly. In turn, your body will cool down quickly and struggle to retain heat, all while your clothing draws heat from your body because, unlike wool fabric or synthetic materials, cotton is not warm while wet.

Wool, and in particular merino wool, is a living fabric that actively absorbs and dispels liquid — think of how much of this it has to do while it’s still on the sheep! Impressively, wool goes even further than this, though, and can control the rate of liquid expulsion to suit the environment and how much heat you’re putting out, helping you to retain energy.

Want even more? Okay, how about the fact that a reaction within merino itself actually generates heat while it dries? Sounds like something out of science fiction, but it’s true. On your ski touring day, when you stop at the top of the mountain after that intense climb to remove your skins and put them back into your bag for the descent, your merino wool long underwear is actively warming you up as it dries. Meanwhile, a cotton layer would be drawing all the heat from your body and putting you at risk of hypothermia. This merino wool is sounding pretty good, right?

I’ve got thermal pants made from merino, merino wool baselayers, a merino wool insulated jacket, and even merino wool boxer shorts – trust me on this one. I still wear the odd synthetic insulation layer, but only if I’m going out for a short, sharp burst of energy on a warmer winter day — I find they breathe slightly better during activity, but they definitely don’t dry as well when you stop so I don’t use these for ski touring or hiking, more winter trail running — or if it’s an unseasonably warm day. Ninety percent of the time in winter, you’ll find me in my merino.

What you’ll never find me in is cotton, and you shouldn’t be either.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Understanding ski slope trail markers: What those colors actually mean
What do the different colors on a ski trail map really mean?
Two skiers at Whistler Blackcomb ski resort

Just like a map is essential on the trail in the summer, the winter trail map is your guide to not getting lost on the mountain this winter. The first thing most skiers and snowboarders do when they turn up to a new ski resort is to get hold of a trail map and earmark some runs they want to explore. If you've got a holiday booked and coming up soon, you might already be looking online to get your bearings on the ski area, but do you really know what you're looking at?

Ski slopes are broken up into different difficulties and marked on the map using different colors. Experienced skiers may be able to glance at this map and know where they're headed — they're probably able to tackle most of the slopes, too — but skiing for beginners is hard enough without adding mapreading into the mix. And then what happens if you end up on the wrong slopes, clinging onto a ski run for dear life? Well, our ski slope difficulty rating guide is here to ensure you don't get lost on the mountain and safely make it to aprés at the end of the day.

Read more
How to buy the right ski gear this winter: A complete guide
Our buying guide is here to help you decide which ski gear to buy this winter
ski season preview gear buyers guide cover

So you're looking for a ski setup, are you? Well, plenty of lists out there can give you a good idea of the best skiing equipment or the ideal snowboarding setup. But there's more to it than just buying what is written on a list and hitting the slopes. Sure, there are some dos and don'ts — we'll get to those shortly — but there are also opportunities to mix it up, to have a personal preference, and do what suits you.

For a start, we're all built differently. Some people naturally run hotter than others; if you sweat out on the mountain, you're liable to cool down quickly. Then there are other factors, like how regularly you're going to head up the mountain, your budget, and any brand loyalties you might have — certain brands have different fits, and it's sometimes safest to stick with what you know. But there are some rules to stick by and some concepts that work on the mountain. Our ski gear buying guide is here to help you make the right decisions regarding your winter kit.

Read more
X Games 2023: Schedule, how to watch, favorites to win, and more
X Games 2023: The gnarliest tricks from the best skiers and snowboarders in the world, all in one place
aspen x games 2023 preview photo 1557977398 18b39bf47159 large

What happens when you throw the best winter athletes in the world into one major huck-fest? You get the biggest, sendiest tricks and lines that could only happen at the X Games. Sure, it's a competition — with medals, prize money, and prestige — but it's also a huge melting pot of new concepts being thrown in competition, major surprises, and most importantly for you, one of the best weekend sporting spectacles for you to watch this January.
The X Games comprises fifteen events spread over three days, featuring a horde of skiers and snowboarders specially invited from around the world. Kicking off once again in its perennial home of Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen on Friday, Jan 27, this event runs until Sunday, Jan 29, with big air, superpipe, slopestyle, and the new self-style knuckle huck event. Get yourself a few cases of your favorite beer and get comfortable for a weekend of viewing pleasure.
 

How to watch X Games 2023
You can tune in to X Games 2023 either on your TV or online. Live events are being broadcast on ESPN/ABC across the weekend — check out the schedule below. A full live stream of the weekend can also be found on YouTube and Twitch, which are both available worldwide. The X Games Aspen 2023 website has more details and links to the live streams, which will be streaming all three days in full, showing the events and much more.

Read more