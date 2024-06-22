 Skip to main content
The upcoming ski season is about to get a lot better — here’s why

By
Powder day snowboarding at Jackson Hole
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

As a skier or snowboarder, time on the hill is what matters. Stacking up vert and floating through powder is what makes snow sports special, and with every run, you build up your skills. But you only have a quick window to do that — from about December through April at most resorts — and fitting in a trip can be a challenge. That can be especially true when booking plane tickets, where flight times might not align with your schedule.

For the 24/25 ski season, Delta Air Lines comes to the rescue, with its largest-ever flight schedule to the finest ski destinations. Now, you’ll be able to visit big mountain venues, and their world-class terrain, and have plenty of flights to choose from. Here’s what you need to know.

Delta Air Lines 24/25 ski season schedule: More flights to more mountains

Skier in powder at Vail Colorado
Vail Ski Resort Glade Optics via Unsplash / Glade Optics

Each ski season brings new goals. Maybe you want to get in more days than ever. You could have a dream mountain you want to visit — like Jackson Hole, Wyoming — and want to make it happen. If you’re a powder hound, a last-minute trip could help you score first tracks. But for these things to happen, air travel is likely a part of the equation. Delta Air Lines’ enhanced winter 24/25 schedule helps you go further.

Next ski season, Delta plans to increase flight frequency — or begin new service — to Aspen, Bozeman, Jackson Hole, Montrose/Telluride, Steamboat Springs, Sun Valley, and Vail. Places you’d only dreamt of — like Corbet’s Couloir at Jackson Hole or Vail’s Back Bowls — are now within reach, letting you book a flight that suits your schedule.

Now, those traveling from Los Angeles can enjoy daily flights to Bozeman, Montana, and Vail, Colorado. Additionally, on Saturdays, there’s service to Sun Valley, Idaho. That’s in addition to current daily trips to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Aspen, Colorado.

For skiers and snowboarders going through Atlanta, Delta adds a second daily trip to Bozeman. Peruse the trail map for Big Sky, scope out some lines, and get ready for real big mountain terrain.

Compared to the 23/24 ski season, Delta’s ski destination/winter flight schedule increases seat capacity by 10%. That comes at an opportune time, as last ski season was the fifth-most popular on record.

For the 24/25 ski season, Delta takes you further

Sun Valley Idaho winter scene
Sun Valley Resort Ray Gadd/Sun Valley

No matter where you ski or ride, it’s all about the feeling. Sliding on snow — the acceleration, the glide — is what keeps you coming back. But big mountains and heavy snowfalls make that even better, putting you in the clouds as you float through weightless crystals. Next ski season, Delta Air Lines’ increased flight schedule lets you pick from North America’s finest destinations — like Sun Valley or Aspen — at times that fit your needs. So plan a trip to the high country and build up your snow sports resume — before you know it, you’ll ski like a pro.

