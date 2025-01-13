From sun to snow: Alaska Airlines’ new flight makes San Diego to Vail a breeze

Table of Contents Table of Contents What to know about the Alaska Airlines San Diego to Vail flight 24 hours in San Diego: California dreams What it’s like flying on the Alaska Airlines San Diego to Vail route Vail, Colorado: Mountain adventure, open expanses San Diego and Vail: The Yin and Yang for modern adventurers

I gazed at the surroundings as I rode toward San Diego International Airport. The morning sun lit up the cityscape, with ships along the waterfront and pedestrians walking through the Embarcadero. The skyscrapers resembled giant beach bungalows, and the silhouettes of palm trees cut across the Pacific Ocean. Over the prior 24 hours, I’d been enchanted by the town’s culture and spirit. I didn’t want to leave.

But Vail, Colorado awaited, and with the impending Winter Solstice, I couldn’t wait to snowboard on its wide-open terrain. How would I get there?

Enter Alaska Airlines’ new direct flight from San Diego to Vail. I’d be taking the airline’s first nonstop trip between the beach and mountains, a sub-two-hour hop into the heart of the Rockies.

Would the new flight be a better alternative to Denver International Airport? What was it like spending time in San Diego and Vail, and how do they compare? Would snowboarding at Vail be that good?

Read on for answers to those questions and more as I document my journey.

What to know about the Alaska Airlines San Diego to Vail flight

The typical Colorado ski trip involves flying through Denver International Airport and taking a long shuttle ride into the mountains. I’ve always admired the terminal’s architecture, its fiberglass roof reminiscent of snowy peaks and Native American teepees. Getting there from San Diego via Alaska Airlines ranges from just under 6 hours to more than 15, depending on the flight, followed by a 3 to 3.5-hour shuttle ride (to Vail).

Alaska’s new route takes an arduous trip and turns it into a quick jaunt, with a flight of only 1 hour and 54 minutes aboard an Embraer E175, followed by a roughly 30-minute shuttle ride to Vail. From December 20 through March 16, the flight embarks three times weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays), serving San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE). Pacific Northwest residents also have a flight from Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA) departing on the same days.

I asked Rick Hines, Managing Director of Operations, San Diego for Alaska Airlines, what brought the route to fruition. Here’s what he said:

“Well, I think of the destination itself. Out in sunny San Diego, a beach community, one moment, and you can be on the ski slopes the next. And it just gave us an opportunity that kind of presented itself. And I think that’s the key thing to remember here; is that while we’re always seeking out these different opportunities, when they present themselves, we have to be in a position to react quickly, especially on an airport like Vail, Eagle Airport. It kind of presented itself. We looked at it and said yes, let’s do this out of San Diego and out of Seattle. So we’re doing three flights weekly out of San Diego itself and we’re doing three out of Seattle. So it just was like an ideal, kind of a nice little marriage.”

24 hours in San Diego: California dreams

Surfing is my greatest passion, and because of that, I’ve always wanted to visit San Diego, an epicenter of the sport. I’d heard descriptions of the city’s laid-back spirit and seen photo after photo of airbrushed surfboards and pumping swells. I’ve also been intrigued by Southern California’s culture, from music and art to sports and cuisine. I experienced what I could in 24 hours and finally understood what I’d been dreaming about.

A billboard for San Diego Tourism reads, “Ready. Set. Smile.” That isn’t just marketing — that’s what it feels like being there.

My day got going on a boat ride through San Diego Bay. As we cruised under the glowing sun, I noticed a town brimming with energy. To the west, the Naval Station North Island teemed with activity, with helicopters flying in formation and a V-22 Osprey hovering above. Sea lions sunned themselves on the docks, and boats sped by as if all were seizing the day. In the distance, bungalows lined the rolling hills, adding to the beach-town mood.

I ran along the San Diego Bay through the Embarcadero that evening. I took in old ships, including the USS Midway, and glided by a surf shop and various restaurants. Wherever I went, people walked with a pep in their step, appearing happy and carefree. Grassy parks lined the shore and old trees formed outlines against the horizon.

To end the day, I ate at Siamo Napoli, which has authentic Italian cuisine and an energetic atmosphere. The bar bustled with conversation upon entering, and dish after dish brought deep, complex flavors. My entree was a seafood platter with whole prawns, scallops, fish, calamari, vegetables, and a just-from-the-ocean freshness. I finished with Tiramisu cheesecake, which had a sweet, intricate taste.

What it’s like flying on the Alaska Airlines San Diego to Vail route

I like flying on smaller business jets — it feels like riding in a sports car instead of a tour bus. The San Diego to Vail flight uses an Embraer E175, a nimble aircraft ideal for a quick hop into the mountains. Boarding was straightforward, without crowding, and I got situated in my first-class seat.

The pilot stated we’d be cruising at 29,000 feet with a flight time of 1 hour and 54 minutes. Once airborne, the ride was smooth, except for a moment or two of bumps. I had ample room in my seat, without about 1 foot of space in front and 4 inches next to each hip. A flight attendant brought around warm chocolate chip cookies as I sat back and enjoyed the ride.

The flight felt shorter than advertised. Like boarding, the exit was simple, with Eagle County Regional Airport an easy-to-navigate space requiring around 150 yards of walking to reach baggage claim. Before I knew it, we were on the shuttle to Vail, which took about a half hour.

Vail, Colorado: Mountain adventure, open expanses

Skiing and snowboarding let you fly in freedom, with worries gone and responsibilities set aside. No longer weighed down by restrictions, you can be spontaneous, feeling the wind and basking in the sun. With its expansive terrain, Vail Mountain lets you roam like a wild horse over thousands of acres.

My day started early with a breakfast buffet at the Grand Hyatt Vail, consisting of scrambled eggs, sausage, cheese grits, and more. In the warm, ambient setting, consisting of dark woods and soft lights, I sipped coffee and prepared for the day.

Once on the mountain, I headed for the Game Creek Express lift (Chair 7) and took warm-up laps while the sun rose over the Rockies. The snow was firm and grippy, and I savored the Winter Solstice unfolding before me. I made sweeping turns across the corduroy-like surface, with broad snowfields and wide trails ahead. But that was only a primer for where I wanted to be: The Back Bowls and Blue Sky Basin.

I met up with John Plack, Director of Communications for Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort, Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Park City Mountain, and Grand Teton Lodge Co. He took me on a guided tour of the mountain’s noteworthy terrain.

We began in Game Creek Bowl, with a wall-to-wall snowfield letting me pick my line without restriction. It was a medium pitch, with almost no trees, and funneled into a gully that led to the Sun Down Express Lift (Chair 17) and the High Noon Express Lift (Chair 5).

From there, we worked across the Back Bowls toward Blue Sky Basin, a 525-acre hideaway alongside. As we took run after run, the terrain felt open and free, letting me paint long lines in the snow while taking in the vast expanses. Once in Blue Sky Basin, the runs tightened up, with glades and steeps, where we scavenged some leftover powder and negotiated an obstacle course of woodlands.

Along the way, I asked John about the magic of Vail. He commented:

“Vail is not only Colorado’s largest ski resort, with more than 5,300 skiable acres, but because of the way it’s oriented, and because of the way we have a lot of grassy terrain that lacks a lot of rocks, we don’t need a ton of snow to really pop and open quickly, which is this early season is why we’re already open with 3,400 acres. You know, the runs go on forever, and they’re like the perfect pitch where all we really need is 6 to 8 inches of snow. And it’s hero skiing, every day, all day.”

He went on to describe how the Back Bowls were formed:

“The Back Bowls exist because of a natural wildfire that came through and cleared out the forest. And ever since then, the way that nature has kind of kept the back bowls for whatever ecological reason, it’s just these wide open swaths of terrain. So without that natural event, we wouldn’t have the Back Bowls. And so it’s pretty spectacular in this particular part of the White River National Forest to have this kind of terrain. We’re surrounded by more than 118,000 acres of wilderness. And this is totally unique. It does not exist anywhere else in the state of Colorado or in the world.”

For lunch, my friends and I hit up Wildwood Smokehouse, located at the top of the Wildwood Express lift (Chair #3), Game Creek Express (Chair #7), and Sundown Express (Chair #17). I enjoyed a brisket sandwich and mac and cheese inside a rustic building of wooden logs and paneling. When I’m snowboarding, the sport takes center stage, and I like hearty food in simple settings. The smokehouse offers just that, including outdoor tables overlooking the mountains.

If you’ve never been to Vail, here’s what makes it different: The ability to cover huge swaths, unconfined by trails, is like being set free in a winter playground. Having nothing but open space ahead offers joy and relaxation that goes beyond the typical resort experience.

To end my time in Vail, I ate at the Grand Hyatt’s in-house sushi restaurant, Makoto. Founded by award-winning chef Makoto Okuwa, it offered a kaleidoscope of flavor, with ambiance and service second to none. Inside, low light set a warm mood, while the staff brought course after course and always attended to our needs. The meal’s highlight was truffle salmon, a sashimi dish that awakened taste sensations I didn’t know I had.

San Diego and Vail: The Yin and Yang for modern adventurers

Dictionary.com defines the Eastern philosophy, yin-yang, as follows: Yin-yang refers to a concept originating in ancient Chinese philosophy where opposite forces are seen as interconnected and counterbalancing. San Diego and Vail provide a yin-yang-like balance with their contrasting yet complementary attributes.

San Diego embodies sun, fun, and smiles, a beach village that has grown into a modern metropolis. At first light, the sun pokes through palm trees, and the Pacific stands almost still, appearing like an oil slick as small undulations form. Around each corner, there’s something different, whether an electric motorcycle store, a surf shop, or an art gallery. It’s a sweet, eclectic place.

In contrast, Vail’s towering peaks and snowy surroundings are rugged and cold, but with the Back Bowls, fine restaurants, and a bustling village, the town offers similar levels of enjoyment. During morning snowboarding, the majesty of the Rockies shines through, the sun highlighting 10,000-foot-plus peaks and the sky like a periwinkle amphitheater.

The Alaska Airlines San Diego to Vail flight is a quick conduit from the California coast to the Rocky Mountains. It feels shorter than its listed flight time, and in about half of a day, you can traverse from the ocean to the peaks. Because of that, active travelers can easily skip between the towns, depending on mood or season.

I got a brief yet strong sampling of San Diego and Vail on my trip. If you’re active, seeking new experiences, and enjoy food and socializing, I’d recommend visiting both — there’s just so much to see and do.