This Latin American airline now serves San Diego

This June, Copa Airlines will begin service to San Diego, giving the SoCal city direct access to Latin America. The Star Alliance airline will fly between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Tocumen International Airport (TCA) in Panama City, Panama. When the flights begin, Copa will be the only Latin American airline serving San Diego.

Copa Airlines connects San Diego to Costa Rica, Argentina, and more

Service starts on June 25, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays aboard a Boeing 737. The new routes are the culmination of talks by airport executives and airlines at “Routes” events, where San Diego sought direct service to Latin America. Once landing at TCA, travelers can connect further to Mendoza, Argentina; Medellin, Colombia; and San Jose, Costa Rica. The PTY to SAN flight takes off at 1:16 p.m. local time and lands at 6:15 p.m. local time. The SAN to PTY trip embarks at 8:58 p.m. local time and arrives at 5:20 a.m. local time the following day.

Pedro Heilbron, the CEO of Copa, stated: “The launch of this new route strengthens our destination network and expands travel options for our passengers, reaffirming Copa’s commitment to efficiency, punctuality, and the high service standards that set us apart. With the addition of San Diego, we enhance connectivity between Southern California and Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, fostering tourism and commercial exchange across the continent. This new connection will allow more travelers to comfortably and reliably access one of the most dynamic cities in the United States while integrating them into Latin America’s most extensive route network through the Hub of the Americas® in Panama.”

Kimberly Becker, President and CEO, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Copa Airlines to San Diego International Airport and celebrate this exciting new nonstop service to Panama City. This route will boost opportunities for business and leisure travel to Central and South America like never before. We look forward to a successful partnership with Copa.”