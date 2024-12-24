United adds a nonstop flight from Houston to this New England city

Texas residents yearning for a taste of New England can now fly nonstop to Portland, Maine, thanks to a new United route. The flight continues United Airlines’ network expansion throughout the U.S., and utilizes a quick and convenient Embraer E175 aircraft. The route will fly between Houston George Bush International Airport (IAH) and Portland International Jetport (PWM).

From The Lone Star State to New England

The first flight happens June 28, 2025 and will take place on Saturdays only. It’s a summer seasonal route, designed for vacationers seeking out New England’s cool, charming coastline. In addition, Maine residents can utilize United’s Houston hub to reach tropical locales in Central and South America.

Mark Weithofer, Managing Director of Domestic Planning for United, commented: “We are thrilled to be adding this new route between Portland and Houston, helping to connect travelers to the places they want to go. United is the largest airline, flying over 450-plus flights daily out of Houston, and this will allow even more travelers to experience the beauty of Portland.”

Paul Bradbury, Airport Director for Portland International Jetport, said: “This is a big announcement for the Jetport. This coming summer United Airlines will connect the world to Portland with non-stop service to five of their hubs. This level of service is truly remarkable and we are grateful for United’s continued investment in the Portland market.”

The route will happen under the United Express brand, with flying duties handled by Mesa Airlines, a regional subsidiary that United contracts with. Flights will be aboard an Embraer E175, a regional jet with seating for 76.