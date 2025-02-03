 Skip to main content
This Norwegian airline will begin flights from L.A. to Greece

By
Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece Spencer Davis via Unsplash

Norway-based Norse Atlantic Airways will soon make a trip to Greece more affordable. Beginning on June 3, 2025, the airline will fly direct between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Athens International Airport (ATH). The trip will not only be thrifty, but also comfortable, as it’ll be aboard a state-of-the-art aircraft.

Norse Atlantic’s LA to Athens route flies four times weekly

Norse Atlantic Aircraft
Norse Atlantic Airways

The journey from California to Greece will happen four times weekly aboard a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Fares begin at $269 with options from economy to premium seating. Both economy and premium cabins feature a 43-inch seat pitch. Economy fares also include a personal item and a 22-pound carry-on bag. The route complements Norse Atlantic’s existing L.A. trips to Paris, London, and Rome.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways said: “We’re thrilled to be launching a new route between Los Angeles and Athens this year. We expect the uptake to be positive as we offer this budget-friendly route, opening up more transatlantic options for our customers and the opportunity to explore the ancient city of Athens and rich history of Los Angeles. Our goal is to make travel accessible and affordable for everyone and this is another step in that mission and in our commitment to offer new destinations.” 

Founded in 2021 by CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen, Norse Atlantic offers low-cost, long-haul direct flights, making international travel more accessible. With headquarters in Arendal, Norway, the airline operates 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreaminer aircraft, serving destinations like New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Cape Town, Miami, Berlin, and more. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
