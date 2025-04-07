 Skip to main content
Alaska Airlines makes its loyalty program even better

By
The Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan loyalty program will be better than ever, with a new bag benefit, personalized rewards, and more. The best part? Enhanced benefits begin at only 10,000 elite-qualifying miles, enhancing members’ travel adventures. 

New status milestones and free checked bags

As the airline announced in October 2024, the Mileage Plan upgrades include new milestones. Along with that are customizable benefits that suit travelers’ preferences, like lounge access, WiFi, or a free pre-order item like the Signature fruit and cheese platter. Now, every passenger can pick and choose the perks they want, wherever they are on their journey.

Mileage Plan Elite members can enjoy the following:

  • Free checked bags
  • Complimentary preferred seating
  • Oneworld status
  • Priority check-in and boarding
  • Express security at select airports
  • Elite leave for new parents
  • Priority call routing for customer care
  • Complimentary First and Premium Class upgrades, when available

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature and Alaska Airlines Visa Business cardholders who use their card to book Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights get one free checked bag, as do six of their guests on the same reservation. Further, Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard primary cardmembers get two free checked bags when reserving Alaska Airlines-operated trips.

Starting April 24, those holding MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K status can reserve a complimentary Extra Comfort seat on Hawaiian Airlines Main Cabin fares. That’ll offer enhanced legroom in addition to priority boarding and other perks. It gets even better this summer, when customers can use their Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business companion fare for any Hawaiian Airlines or Alaska Airlines trip in North America. 

Post-merger, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines continue coordinating their offerings, with benefits like status matching, earning and redeeming miles across both carriers, and more.

China Airlines orders 10 of these wide body jets
China Airlines purchases 10 Airbus A350-1000s
China Airlines Airbus A350-1000

China Airlines has finalized an order for 10 Airbus A350-1000 long-haul aircraft. The planes will fly long-haul routes to Europe and North America, offering complete operational commonality with the airline’s current A350-900 fleet for improved efficiency and integration.
The A350-1000 has the longest range of any commercial airliner
Airbus A350-1000 Airbus

The A350-1000 is a standard-setting, long-range airliner known for its modern design, fuel efficiency, and comfort. At 9,700 nautical miles, it has the most extended range of any commercial plane currently made. Powered by high-tech Rolls-Royce engines, the A350-1000 offers 25% improved fuel efficiency and carbon emissions compared to prior-generation aircraft. It can also fly on up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), just like other Airbus planes. The manufacturer aims to have its planes 100% SAF capable by 2030.

British Airways will be the first airline to serve this exclusive sparkling wine
British Airways will serve these unique sparkling wines
Fifty One Degrees North 2016 by Gusbourne

British Airways will be the first airline to serve award-winning prestige cuvée English sparkling wine in flight. The airline will also offer original sparkling variations from trailblazing English wine houses each quarter. The service begins on March 30 and is offered to First and Club World (business class) passengers on long-haul flights.
British Airways brings pioneering wines to the sky

For the program, British Airways is working with pioneering English sparkling wine houses like Gusbourne, Nyetimber, and Sugrue South Downs for rotational offerings. The airline has also developed a curated selection of prestige cuvée Champagnes for First Class passengers, including the popular Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle. To prepare, over 1,300 cabin crew colleagues completed British Airways’ First Service Specialist training program, including a bespoke masterclass from the airline’s Master of Wine.

United Airlines partners with this importer for luxury wines in the sky
United Airlines will offer luxury wines in the sky
Wine and vineyard

United Airlines has partnered with fine wine importer Demeine Estates, bringing luxury wines to 35,000 feet. Through the collaboration, United will serve its Polaris business class passengers luxury wines from Lawrence Wine Estates' noted Napa Valley portfolio. The alliance brings two premium companies together, giving travelers a taste of renowned wineries.
United Polaris passengers can try these premium wines
Napa Valley, California Wikimedia Commons

Demeine Estates is renowned for importing some of the world’s best wines. Its partnership with United focuses on two Napa Valley wineries: Stony Hill and Heitz Cellar. Stony Hill Napa Valley Chardonnay offers the winery’s trademark saline, mineral flavor. Decanter named it one of the Top 10 American Wines of 2024. Heitz Cellar Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is a full-bodied, traditionally made wine, showcasing Napa Valley’s environment. Wine Spectator ranked it #3 on its 2021 Top 100 List.

