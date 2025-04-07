Alaska Airlines makes its loyalty program even better

The Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan loyalty program will be better than ever, with a new bag benefit, personalized rewards, and more. The best part? Enhanced benefits begin at only 10,000 elite-qualifying miles, enhancing members’ travel adventures.

New status milestones and free checked bags

As the airline announced in October 2024, the Mileage Plan upgrades include new milestones. Along with that are customizable benefits that suit travelers’ preferences, like lounge access, WiFi, or a free pre-order item like the Signature fruit and cheese platter. Now, every passenger can pick and choose the perks they want, wherever they are on their journey.

Mileage Plan Elite members can enjoy the following:

Free checked bags

Complimentary preferred seating

Oneworld status

Priority check-in and boarding

Express security at select airports

Elite leave for new parents

Priority call routing for customer care

Complimentary First and Premium Class upgrades, when available

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature and Alaska Airlines Visa Business cardholders who use their card to book Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights get one free checked bag, as do six of their guests on the same reservation. Further, Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard primary cardmembers get two free checked bags when reserving Alaska Airlines-operated trips.

Starting April 24, those holding MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K status can reserve a complimentary Extra Comfort seat on Hawaiian Airlines Main Cabin fares. That’ll offer enhanced legroom in addition to priority boarding and other perks. It gets even better this summer, when customers can use their Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business companion fare for any Hawaiian Airlines or Alaska Airlines trip in North America.

Post-merger, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines continue coordinating their offerings, with benefits like status matching, earning and redeeming miles across both carriers, and more.