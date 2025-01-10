 Skip to main content
Alaska Airlines announces new summer routes from Anchorage

By
Anchorage, Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska Ryan Noeker via Unsplash / Unsplash

This week, Alaska Airlines announced two summer seasonal routes from Anchorage, flying to Detroit and Sacramento. In addition, the airline will resume flights between Fairbanks and Portland. With the updated schedule, Alaska will offer more direct routes from Anchorage than ever before, with 15 flights to the lower 48 and Hawaii.

Alaska Airlines’ nonstop network keeps growing

Fairbanks, Alaska
Fairbanks, Alaska Yuhan Du via Unsplash

The Anchorage to Detroit route takes flight on June 14 and runs through August 16, occurring on Saturdays aboard a Boeing 737. The Anchorage to Sacramento route is available during the same period, also on Saturdays and on a Boeing 737. Those traveling between Fairbanks and Portland can do so from May 15 to August 19, with daily trips on an Embraer E175. 

Kirsten Amrine, Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Alaska Airlines, said: Our new routes provide guests with more options than ever to vacation this summer in the great state of Alaska. The nonstop flights from Detroit and Sacramento will put travelers right in the heart of Alaska by skipping a layover, and Portlanders can enjoy nonstop service to Fairbanks.”

Marilyn Romano, Regional Vice President of Alaska at Alaska Airlines, commented: “Summer is a tremendous time to visit The Great Land of Alaska with our long, warm days, tremendous culture and adventure, and amazing wild Alaska seafood. There’s so much to do around Anchorage, and the city is a perfect jumping-off point to venture out to communities across the state, as well as hopping on a cruise. For Alaskans, we now have even more nonstop destinations to visit family and friends this summer.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont.
