Alaska Airlines announces more direct flights to this PNW state

Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights to Oregon

By
Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon Elena Kuchko via Unsplash / Unsplash

This week, Alaska Airlines announced two new direct routes from Oregon, along with the resumption of an interstate route. Beginning on May 15, 2025, the airline begins service from Portland International Airport (PDX) to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). There’s also a new flight from Oregon’s Rogue Valley International Medford Airport (MFD) to San Diego International Airport (SAN). Additionally, flights between Portland and Eugene, Oregon, resume service, for a quick in-state trip.

Alaska Airlines is the largest carrier in Portland

Houston, Texas
Houston, Texas Kevin Hernandez via Unsplash

Kirsten Amrine, Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Alaska Airlines, said: “We’re based in Seattle, but Portland is a second home for us where we’ve been the largest carrier for more than 20 years. Our new flights out of Portland, Eugene and Medford show our continued focus on connecting Oregon with the rest of the country.”

The Houston route adds a connection to Alaska’s largest unserved city from Portland. It’ll take off from Portland at 10:30 a.m. and depart Houston a little before 6:00 p.m. 

For the Portland to Eugene flight, Alaska considered travelers’ needs, particularly those connecting out of Portland. Besides that, there’s a 5:30 a.m. flight from Eugene, and a 9:55 p.m. return trip, allowing for a full day in Portland.

The Medford to San Diego route offers convenient departure times, with a mid-afternoon take-off from Medford, and a late-morning trip from San Diego. Starting in mid-May, Alaska will offer the most seats and daily departures from Medford. 

Dan Pippenger, Chief Aviation Officer at the Port of Portland, added: “As passenger traffic at PDX continues to grow, so does the opportunity for airlines. We appreciate the continued partnership with Alaska that gives travelers more options to connect to major markets and more flights within our state.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
