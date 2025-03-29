Here’s how to get upgraded to first class (simple and easy)

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Join an airline loyalty program 2. Use miles or points 3. Arrive early and ask nicely 4. Be flexible with your flight schedule 5. Get a travel credit card with upgrade perks 6. Book when first class is empty 7. Be loyal to one airline 8. Special occasions sometimes work 9. Take the bidding route 10. Travel during off-peak times 11. Be willing to pay (a little) FAQs: How to get upgraded to first-class

Flying first class is the dream, but those cushy seats often come with a steep price tag. The good news is that you don’t always have to pay full price to experience the luxury of first class. The first time I got upgraded, it was pure luck. I had no status, no fancy credit card, and definitely no clue what I was doing. But thanks to an overbooked economy cabin and a kind gate agent, I found myself settling into a roomy seat, champagne in hand.

After that experience, I made it my goal to find out how to get upgraded as much as possible. So, follow these strategies if you’re wondering how to get upgraded to first class on your next flight.

1. Join an airline loyalty program

Airlines prioritize their loyal customers when it comes to upgrades. If you frequently fly with a particular airline, sign up for their frequent flyer program. The more miles you accumulate, the higher your status. Elite status members usually receive complimentary upgrades when seats are available, especially on domestic flights. Some airlines even offer upgrade certificates that you can use to move to first class.

2. Use miles or points

If you have a stash of airline miles or credit card points, you may be able to use them to upgrade your seat. Most airlines allow you to bid on upgrades using miles, or you can use them outright to book a first-class ticket at a discount. Check your airline’s policy and see if you can put your rewards to good use.

3. Arrive early and ask nicely

Sometimes, all it takes is asking. If first-class seats are still available at check-in, the airline may offer them at a discounted upgrade fee. Arrive at the airport early and politely ask the agent if any upgrades are available. A good attitude and a friendly demeanor can go a long way!

4. Be flexible with your flight schedule

Flights that are overbooked in economy class sometimes result in passengers being bumped up to first class. Flight attendant Cierra Mistt says that if you’re flexible with your schedule and open to taking a different flight, you may find yourself upgraded as a form of compensation. Volunteering to take a later flight could also work in your favor, airlines often reward flexibility with perks like first-class seats.

5. Get a travel credit card with upgrade perks

Certain travel credit cards offer benefits like complimentary upgrades or priority boarding. Cards co-branded with airlines often provide elite status benefits, which can increase your chances of getting an upgrade. If you travel frequently, it might be worth considering a card that helps you earn upgrades faster.

6. Book when first class is empty

Booking your ticket when the first-class cabin is mostly empty increases your chances of an upgrade. If the airline needs to free up space in economy, they’ll often move passengers up. Try looking at the seat map when booking your flight to get an idea of availability.

7. Be loyal to one airline

If you regularly switch airlines based on price, you may be missing out on upgrade opportunities. Sticking with one airline can help you accumulate status and miles, increasing your upgrade chances. Airlines reward loyalty, and passengers who consistently book with the same carrier are first in line for complimentary upgrades.

8. Special occasions sometimes work

Flight expert Mike says that though it’s not a guarantee, letting the airline know you’re celebrating a special occasion, like a honeymoon, anniversary, or milestone birthday, could work in your favor. Some gate agents or flight attendants may be willing to surprise you with an upgrade if there’s space available. Just don’t expect it, and certainly don’t demand it.

9. Take the bidding route

Many airlines now let passengers bid for upgrades. If first-class seats are unsold, you may receive an email before your flight inviting you to place a bid. While you’ll still have to pay, you might end up with a first-class ticket for far less than the retail price.

10. Travel during off-peak times

Flights that are less busy, such as mid-week or early-morning flights, are more likely to have empty first-class seats. If there’s less competition for upgrades, your chances of getting one improve. Avoid peak holiday travel periods when first class is more likely to be full.

11. Be willing to pay (a little)

If all else fails, consider paying for an upgrade. Airlines sometimes offer last-minute upgrades at check-in or even at the gate for a fraction of the original price. If you’re willing to pay a bit extra, you might be able to enjoy first-class perks without breaking the bank.

FAQs: How to get upgraded to first-class

Do airlines ever randomly upgrade passengers to first class?

It’s uncommon, but it does happen. Airlines usually prioritize frequent flyers with elite status, but in rare cases, someone might get a surprise upgrade.

Are certain flights more likely to offer upgrades than others?

Yes. Less crowded flights, such as midweek or early morning departures, are more likely to have empty first-class seats. International flights, on the other hand, rarely offer complimentary upgrades.

What’s the best way to increase my upgrade chances without spending a fortune?

Loyalty is key. Sticking to one airline and joining their frequent flyer program is the most effective way to increase your chances over time. Travel credit cards that offer elite status perks can also help.