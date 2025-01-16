11 international travel tips you’ll wish you knew sooner

There have been times when I traveled internationally and made just about every rookie mistake in the book. I forgot to check visa requirements until the last minute, packed way too much, and underestimated the value of knowing a few key phrases in the local language. It wasn’t all smooth sailing, but those missteps taught me lessons that I now swear by every time I leave the country. These international travel tips are the hard-won advice I wish I’d known sooner. But you can benefit from my experience and save yourself the headaches – here’s what you need to know before you go.

International travel trips for a smooth trip

1. Check your passport and visa requirements early

Before booking flights or accommodations, double-check the entry requirements for your destination. According to the U.S. Department of State, some countries require a visa that can take weeks to process, and others require a passport valid for six months beyond your travel dates. Make sure you have enough time to handle these formalities.

Photocopy your passport and visa (if applicable) and keep digital copies on your phone and email. Doing this can be a lifesaver if you lose your original documents.

2. Research local customs and etiquette

Every culture has unique customs, and understanding them can help you avoid unintentional faux pas. For instance, tipping in Japan can be seen as rude, while in the United States, it’s expected. Research dress codes, dining etiquette, and any gestures that might carry unintended meanings. Plus, learn a few essential words in the local language, like “hello” and “thank you.”

3. Notify your bank and credit card company

Using your credit or debit card abroad without notifying your bank can trigger fraud alerts and lead to blocked transactions. Call your bank before your trip to let them know your travel dates and destinations. You should also bring at least two forms of payment in case one is compromised or doesn’t work in a particular country.

4. Invest in travel insurance

Buying travel insurance might seem unnecessary, but it can really come in handy in emergencies. It can cover if you need to cancel your trip, if you lose your luggage, and more. Some credit cards offer complimentary travel insurance if you book your trip with them, so check if you already have coverage before purchasing a separate policy.

5. Pack smart and light

Packing intentionally is one of the most important international travel tips. Lugging around a heavy suitcase on cobblestone streets is no fun (been there, done that). Avoid overpacking by sticking to versatile clothing items that can be mixed and matched, but be mindful of the weather and cultural norms at your destination. Also, don’t forget to pack essentials like a universal adapter, a portable charger, and a reusable water bottle.

6. Understand the currency exchange

Exchange rates can fluctuate, so it’s helpful to familiarize yourself with the local currency’s value before you arrive. Apps like XE Currency make it easy to check real-time exchange rates. According to travel expert Nora Dunn, there are two ways to get foreign cash at the best rate. First, check with your bank in person before your trip to see if they can provide the currency you need. If not, you can usually order foreign currency through your online banking portal and pick it up at your branch within a few days. The second option is to use ATMs at your destination to withdraw local currency, as they often offer better exchange rates than currency exchange kiosks.

7. Plan for connectivity

If you’re traveling to a destination where Wi-Fi isn’t widely available, consider getting an international SIM card or portable Wi-Fi device. Alternatively, check with your phone carrier for international roaming plans. Before your trip, download offline maps and translation apps to navigate and communicate more easily.

8. Keep track of time zones

Crossing multiple time zones can be confusing, especially when coordinating flights, tours, or phone calls back home. Use apps like World Clock to manage time differences and avoid scheduling mishaps. To minimize jet lag, adjust your sleep schedule a few days before departure to align with your destination’s time zone.

9. Learn about transportation options

Familiarize yourself with how people get around in your destination. Knowing your options can save you from stress, whether it’s taxis, public transit, or ride-sharing apps.

10. Make copies of important documents

This is one of the international travel tips I always give when people ask. Make sure that you make copies of your passport, travel itinerary, hotel reservations, and insurance details. Keep a set in your carry-on and another in your checked luggage. Plus, email yourself scanned copies so you can access them from anywhere with an internet connection. Remember, you can never be too prepared!

11. Stay healthy while traveling

Food and water safety vary by country. Stick to bottled water if the tap water isn’t safe to drink, and be cautious about eating street food. Bring a small first aid kit with essentials like pain relievers, band-aids, and prescription medications. If you’re traveling to a country with specific health risks, consult a travel clinic about necessary vaccinations or preventative medications.