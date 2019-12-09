Underwear, Socks, and Other Men’s Basics That You Should Actually Gift

Let’s face it: When you’re a kid, Christmas is all about the toys, and there are few among us who considered socks a worthy present when we were young tadpoles. As you get older, though, you start to appreciate the little things in life a lot more – your favorite warm sweater, a good cup of coffee in the morning, a clean crisp T-shirt, and yes, even a well-made pair of socks or underwear that look as good as they feel.

Another simple joy that many of us enjoy more as we grow up is the act of giving gifts rather than simply receiving them. Every man is always in need of basics like these (more than a few of us probably have socks and undershirts with holes in them sitting in our closets), and this sort of stuff makes for perfect small presents and stocking stuffers, especially when it’s something more thoughtful than plain old store-bought items.

If you’re shopping for a gift for a guy you know or if you just need to fill up some empty space in your own sock and underwear drawers, read on: These must-have basics are anything but basic, featuring some of our favorite picks from great makers like American Trench, Flint and Tinder, and Mack Weldon.

Underwear

Saxx Vibe Boxer Briefs: The aptly named Vibe underwear from Saxx combines the versatility of the classic boxer brief design with nice modern touches like a no-fly front (who uses the fly anyway?), a slimmer cut for a snug fit, and an anti-roll waistband. The Vibe is also available in a myriad of fun colors and patterns for Christmas and winter.

Socks

Nike Everyday Max Cushioned Socks: No list of socks would be complete without Nike, and its Everyday Max cushioned socks feel just as great on the field or court as they do with a pair of jeans or chinos. Grab this multi-colored three-pack for a super-cheap $16 right now.

Undershirts and Tees

Uniqlo U Crew Neck T-Shirt: Uniqlo is all but synonymous with “basic essentials,” and it doesn’t get much more basic or essential than a fresh crew neck tee. You can never beat white when it comes to these, but this soft cotton tee is available in a number of versatile everyday colors for a cheap $15.

Thermal Underwear

Jockey Waffle Pants: Whether you’re indoors or out, sometimes pants just aren’t enough to keep your legs warm in the winter. These toasty waffle-knit pants from Jockey are much like the long Johns your grandpa probably wore but are made with an insulating and moisture-wicking blend of cotton and polyester, and they’ll set you back just $30.

